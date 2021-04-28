Homeland Title and Escrow Joins Capitol Title Group

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Title Group, one of the largest title companies in the greater Washington, DC area, has announced their acquisition of Homeland Title and Escrow. Homeland Title was founded in 1994 and has enjoyed significant growth, now ranked the 7th largest title company in the entire state of Maryland by the Baltimore Business Journal. This partnership provides additional availability of experienced Attorneys, now 16 total in the area, as well as more office locations for convenient closings.

"As the title industry continues to grow and change, we are committed to also evolve, and joining Capitol Title will allow us to maintain the same tremendous team while delivering additional benefits to our clients," explained Carolyn Broseker, President of Homeland Title. "We are thrilled to be able to offer enhanced resources, upgraded technology, and expanded settlement services in 44 states.

Moving forward, Homeland Title and Escrow will operate as Capitol Title, with a full-service office in Severna Park/Arnold.

"We are always looking for recognized leaders in the industry and are proud to welcome Homeland Title to our team," said Elliot Liss, Chief Executive Officer of Capitol Title. "Homeland Title shares our same commitment to exceptional service and professional excellence and Carolyn and her team consistently receive accolades from the local community."

Capitol Title actively seeks forward thinking title practitioners and other title agencies across multiple states to join their growing team.

About Capitol Title

Since 1973, CAPITOL TITLE has provided settlement services for clients who appreciate the value and assurances that only an attorney-owned, service-oriented company can offer. Our staff of experienced and professionally trained attorneys, settlement officers and coordinators are devoted to the highest standards of service and shares our commitment to professional excellence. In each of the thousands of settlements we conduct every year, involving properties in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia, our goal is always—be prepared, be professional and be accessible. For more information, visit https://capitoltitle.com.

