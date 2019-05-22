Homeless Children Learn Coding, New Skills, with School on Wheels and Bel Air Internet

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- School on Wheels and Bel Air Internet are working together to bridge the digital divide by providing free Internet access, technology, and digital learning opportunities for children experiencing homelessness in Southern California.

Bel Air Internet (BAI), a boutique Internet and communications firm based in Southern California, have plans to deliver high-speed Internet to a number of the School on Wheels' partner shelters and locations, including their Skid Row learning center.

Bel Air Internet visits School on Wheels' Skid Row digital digital learning center a downtown Los Angeles location. Bel Air Internet visits School on Wheels' Skid Row digital digital learning center a downtown Los Angeles location.

School on Wheels is the only non-profit organization in the area dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities for students experiencing homelessness, while also serving as a support system.

The high-speed Internet donated by BAI will help to power several essential programs within the School on Wheels learning centers, including allowing the children to log into their school portals to access assignments and print out homework plus giving them access to online tutors to assist them with their school work. Additionally, the Internet is a key part of their Digital Learning Center in which students can use specialized software to learn to read and type, as well as take online courses through Kahn Academy or learn coding through Code.org.

"Providing our students with access to online tools for learning means that they can keep up with their housed peers and have the same learning opportunities," says Matt Raab, Chief Education and Program Officer for School on Wheels. "We are so grateful to have a partner like BAI who understands these challenges and can make a difference in our students' lives with their services."

BAI has already completed the Internet installation at the Skid Row facility, and is currently working on installations at additional School On Wheels digital learning center locations, including Angel's Flight Shelter and New Reflections.

"It is an honor to work with School on Wheels and to help enhance the education of these amazing children," said Terry Koosed, President of BAI. "We took a tour of the facilities and were blown away by the dedication of its staff and most of all, the kids' unflagging enthusiasm to learn."

BAI is committed to bridging the digital divide for youths across the city, says Koosed. They also donate high-speed Internet to the Newton LAPD Community Youth Activities League (C.Y.A.L) program at both the Newton LAPD center and the Alba Recreational Center in South Los Angeles.

Media Contact:

Jessica Etting

818.449.2626

215064@email4pr.com

SOURCE Bel Air Internet