"No Address" film script officially selected into 118 film festivals in 24 countries is being accepted in over 80% of film festivals submitted and is winning at an unusually high rate

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Craig Films announces today that their full-length feature film screenplay "No Address", a story about those experiencing homelessness in the USA, has been a huge success at film festivals all over the world. The company is currently casting the lead roles and plans to film the script into a movie this coming February 2023.

Co-written by Hollywood veteran and award-winning filmmaker Julia Verdin, felt compelled to write the script from her experiences with the homeless in her community.

Homeless Movie WINS 54 Best Screenplay Awards The narrative feature film, No Address, written by Julia Verdin and James J Papa, also to be directed by Verdin, shares the story of a group of individuals experiencing homelessness. Their touching storylines were pulled from the countless hours spent by producers visiting shelters, missions, and organizations that are on the front lines of providing services and solutions to this national crisis. Rodney Bercier, a local man experiencing homelessness, together with award-winning filmmaker Julia Verdin and Robert Craig, founder of Robert Craig Films.

"I wrote the script as a homage to those who have ended up on the streets," replied Verdin. "I have talked to people who had good lives and jobs and came from good families who through different misfortunes ended up on the streets. They never thought it would happen to them."

No Address strives to effectively motivate viewers to engage deeper with compassion in the community around them and incite personal participation by those watching the film when it hits theaters in winter 2023.

For more information on the film and how you can get involved in the production, view the movie teaser HERE.

No Address - Feature Film

The narrative feature film, No Address, written by Julia Verdin and James J Papa, also to be directed by Verdin, shares the story of a group of individuals experiencing homelessness. Their touching storylines were pulled from the countless hours spent by producers visiting shelters, missions, and organizations that are on the front lines of providing services and solutions to this national crisis. www.NoAddressMovie.com

Americans With No Address - Documentary

Robert Craig Films has just wrapped principal photography on a documentary titled Americans With No Address, which vividly portrays America's leading crisis and the millions of people that suffer as a result. The documentary will be directed by Stephen Wollwerth and Julia Verdin and produced by Robert Craig, Robert Marbut, Rebekah Rivkaent, and Angela Lujan. The production team toured 17 cities by bus to visit rescue missions and encampments and talked with individuals living there about their experiences, challenges, hopes, and dreams.

About Robert Craig Films

Robert Craig Films is a film company located in Placer County, California, with a mission to bring high-quality, entertaining movies with life-redemptive content to the screen. Robert Craig movies entertain, inspire, educate, and uplift spiritually - with the ultimate goal of helping bring unity and peace to our world. Visit www.RobertCraigFilms.com for more information.

Media Contact

Robert Craig

(916)778-8777

[email protected]

SOURCE Robert Craig Films LLC