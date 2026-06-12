Homelessness and Drug Policy Expert Tom Wolf Joins Discovery Institute's Fix Homelessness Initiative

SEATTLE, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "The homelessness crisis has been misrepresented as a housing problem. It's not," says Tom Wolf, homelessness and drug policy expert. "For many people living on the streets, the underlying issues are addiction, mental illness, or both."

Discovery Institute is pleased to announce that Tom Wolf has joined its Fix Homelessness initiative as a Senior Fellow. A leading advocate for treatment-centered responses to homelessness and addiction, Wolf brings both policy expertise and deeply personal experience to the role.

Wolf's journey into advocacy began with his own struggle. Following foot surgery in 2017, he was prescribed opioid pain medication. What began as medical treatment developed into addiction, eventually leading to homelessness on the streets of San Francisco and dependence on heroin and fentanyl. After spending time in jail and completing an inpatient treatment program, Wolf achieved recovery and has since dedicated his life to helping others escape addiction and homelessness.

"As someone with lived experience, it is an honor to join Discovery Institute, where I can continue speaking the truth about this crisis and advancing solutions that restore lives," adds Wolf.

"Tom Wolf's story is one of recovery, redemption, and hope," said Discovery Institute President Steve Buri. "His experience gives him a unique credibility and perspective that few can match. At a time when communities across America are searching for effective responses to homelessness, addiction, and mental illness, Tom's voice is both timely and essential. We are honored to welcome him to the Discovery Institute team."

Research consistently shows that a large majority of chronically unsheltered individuals struggle with serious mental illness, substance use disorders, or both. These realities have fueled growing criticism of Housing First policies that prioritize housing as the primary intervention while failing to address the root causes that keep people trapped in homelessness. Increasingly, policymakers at the federal, state, and local levels are exploring treatment-focused approaches that emphasize recovery, accountability, and long-term stability.

Wolf currently serves as Director of City Partnerships for Sunflower Sober and West Coast Director for the Foundation for Drug Policy Solutions. He is the founder of the Pacific Alliance for Prevention and Recovery and co-founder of the California Peace Coalition. His work and personal story have been featured by CNN, FOX News, The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and the San Francisco Chronicle.

Discovery Institute's Fix Homelessness initiative advances research-based, compassionate solutions to the intertwined crises of homelessness, addiction, and mental illness affecting communities across the United States. The initiative serves policymakers, business leaders, service providers, and neighborhood organizations seeking effective strategies that restore dignity, promote recovery, and help individuals achieve their full human potential. For more information visit https://fixhomelessness.org/.

SOURCE Discovery Institute