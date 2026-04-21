HomeLife Spotlights No-Ratio Financing for Real Estate Investors as Tighter Rental Yields Make Standard DSCR Harder to Meet

With ATTOM, a leading real estate data company, reporting rental-yield declines in 54.8% of analyzed U.S. counties, HomeLife highlights No-Ratio DSCR and portfolio No-Ratio options for experienced investors buying or refinancing properties with negative cash flow, no current rents, or other scenarios that do not meet a standard DSCR screen.

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As tighter rental yields make standard debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) tests harder for some investor deals to meet, HomeLife Mortgage is highlighting No-Ratio DSCR Loan financing for experienced real estate investors buying or refinancing properties with negative cash flow, no current rents, or other scenarios that may not debt-service today. ATTOM, a leading real estate data company, reported in March 2026 that rental yields declined in 54.8% of analyzed U.S. counties from 2025 to 2026, underscoring why more investors are looking for financing options when the deal still makes sense, but the property falls short on a standard DSCR screen.

HomeLife Mortgage highlights No-Ratio DSCR & portfolio No-Ratio options for experienced investors buying or refinancing. Post this A No-Ratio loan may help finance the purchase of a rental property before rents are in place, support a refinance or cash-out refinance to fund rehab, or replace a short-term hard money loan with longer-term financing while the property stabilizes.

HomeLife is positioning No-Ratio as a problem-solving lane when a property falls short on current DSCR, but the broader investment story still makes sense. In the company's March 2026 DSCR explainer, HomeLife describes No-Ratio as the "third lane—not the first," following standard 1.0-plus DSCR and softer DSCR options. In that framework, No-Ratio is the option for deals where the ratio does not tell the whole story, and the transaction may still make sense based on leverage, credit profile, reserves, property type, and the investor's plan for the asset.

That can matter in several real-world investor scenarios. A No-Ratio loan may help finance the purchase of a rental property before rents are in place, support a refinance or cash-out refinance to fund rehab, or replace a short-term hard money loan with longer-term financing while the property stabilizes. Homelife's public No-DSCR materials emphasize purchase, refinance, and cash-out refinance use cases, up to 75% loan-to-value, possible 90% CLTV in some structures, no rental-income verification, no cash-flow calculations, no tax returns or income proof required, quick funding, and 30-year fixed or interest-only options for investors who need a faster or less ratio-dependent path.

"Many investors still do not realize there is a financing option when a property does not debt-service on day one," said Darrin J. Seppinni, President of HomeLife Mortgage. "A purchase may still make sense because rents are not in place, the property is being rehabbed, or the goal is to refinance out of short-term financing and stabilize before moving into standard DSCR. No-Ratio is designed to solve that kind of gap."

HomeLife says it is seeing rising No-Ratio inquiries as more investors look for ways to buy or refinance properties with negative cash flow, no current rents, or other scenarios that do not meet a standard DSCR screen today. The company is also formally rolling out a more flexible portfolio No-Ratio option for experienced investors who need added room on leverage or credit profile.

The program is generally designed for experienced real estate investors, typically borrowers with past or current rental-property ownership, a primary residence, and a 700-plus middle credit score, with exceptions available in some cases. Investors ready to compare purchase, refinance, or cash-out scenarios can review Homelife's No-Ratio DSCR Loan Page.

Investor Program Highlights

Common program highlights may include:

purchase, refinance, and cash-out refinance

up to 75% LTV

possible 90% CLTV with a 10% seller carry-back second

no rental-income verification

no cash-flow calculations

no tax returns or income proof required

30-year fixed or interest-only options up to 10 years

loan amounts from $250,000 to $5 million

closings in as little as 2–3 weeks

property types may include single-family homes, condos, townhomes, and 2–4-unit properties

Final terms, program availability, and borrower eligibility vary based on credit, investor experience, leverage, property type, title and vesting, reserves, and underwriting guidelines.

About HomeLife Mortgage

HomeLife Mortgage has been serving borrowers since 1990 and specializes in tailored mortgage solutions for self-employed borrowers, real estate investors, and homeowners. Its website highlights Bank Statement Loans, DSCR Rental Loans, and No-DSCR investor financing, and lists NMLS License No. 222264. Learn more at HomeLife Mortgage.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment to lend or a guarantee of approval. All loan programs are subject to lender guidelines, underwriting, credit approval, property eligibility, investor experience, title and vesting requirements, and availability. Terms, conditions, rates, fees, and program requirements vary by borrower profile, property type, and state.

SOURCE HomeLife Mortgage