HomeLight Honors Alexa Elliot, Owner of Colorado HomeFront, in 2020 with a HomeLight Achievements™ Award, As One of the Top Performing Agents in the U.S.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeLight, the real estate technology platform powering the best real estate agents in the United States, announced today that Alexa Elliot with Colorado Home Front and American Home Agents was recognized in the third annual HomeLight Achievements™ Awards as one of the Top Real Estate Agents in Denver, Colorado and the Country. The annual program recognizes the talent and successes of top-performing residential real estate agents at both the local and national levels.

Alexa Elliot Colorado Home Front

Winners were selected based on the same verified real estate transaction data that HomeLight uses to match home buyers and sellers with top-performing real estate agents. The program recognizes agents in three categories: Top Producer, Sells Homes Fast, and Top Negotiator.

"It's an honor to be named to the 2020 HomeLight Achievements™ Awards," said Alexa Elliot, Owner at Colorado Home Front. "At Colorado Home Front, we are dedicated to…treating our clients like Investors first as your Home is one of your retirement assets. We are one of the top digital Real Estate firms in the Country with advanced strategies and techniques. I have worked hard to be in the Top 300 of all Agents in the Country and Top 10 in my State year after year. This award continues to prove that hard work pays off and I appreciate HomeLight for recognizing me. "

"We're thrilled to give the top-performing real estate agents in the United States a platform to showcase their expertise," said Sumant Sridharan, Chief Operating Officer at HomeLight. "These agents work incredibly hard to provide a standout home buying and selling experience for their clients — we're proud that, together, we're building the future of how people buy and sell homes. They deserve every bit of this recognition."

Winners are featured on a list of the top performing real estate agents in the country and will receive a HomeLight Achievements™ 2020 badge on their HomeLight profile as a sign of strong performance and dedicated service to their clients. These badges are intended to help both home buyers and sellers identify the top real estate agents by metro area on HomeLight.

Colorado Home Front Information:

To learn more about Alexa Elliot and Colorado Home Front Achievements, visit

https://www.coloradohomefront.com/alexa-elliot/

https://www.coloradohomefront.com

Press Contact: Alexa Elliot, 303-990-5111, [email protected]

SOURCE HomeLight

Related Links

http://www.homelight.com

