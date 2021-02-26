HOMELINK Welcomes Jason Collins And Danny Real

"When you're a part of an employee-owned company, the employees have an investment in the overall customer experience," Collins said. "The team here goes above and beyond to make sure our customers and their clients are taken care of, and I'm looking forward to bringing HOMELINK solutions to my existing clients and new prospects."

Real brings more than 30 years of experience in the workers' compensation and managed care industry to his new role at HOMELINK as vice president of sales and account management. He has held several positions in the industry throughout his career, beginning as a provider of vocational rehabilitation services. Half of those years, however, have been on the sales side, working closely with clients to address their needs.

"There's a humility about the employees here," Real said, "which lends to their strong ownership to deliver on our clients' expectations. Everyone here understands that their work can make an impact. I'm excited to join that culture, and to learning from and coaching my team to help us achieve our goals."

"I, along with the rest of the HOMELINK family, welcome Jason Collins and Danny Real," said Matt Waller, senior VP of HOMELINK. "Over the past 28 years, HOMELINK has built a reputation for providing unparalleled customer service and value to its clients nationwide. The expertise Jason and Danny bring helps us further our vision to humanize, simplify, and raise the bar in ancillary services within the healthcare industry."

For more information about HOMELINK, visit them online at www.vgmhomelink.com.

About HOMELINK

Founded in 1993 in Waterloo, Iowa, HOMELINK is a single-source solution for more than 1,200 commercial insurance and workers' compensation programs to access durable medical equipment, home care, and related services. Its national provider network includes more than 50,000 credentialed, community-based providers, and its contracts cover more than 30 million lives annually.

SOURCE HOMELINK

