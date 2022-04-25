HomeLister Has Created A New And Easy Way To Sell Your Home

Welcome to the future of home selling

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeLister, the digital brokerage and real estate platform, unveils a new way for homeowners to sell their homes without the hassle of real estate agents and multiple fees.

The process is done in three easy steps: list, show, sell.

First, list the home on HomeLister.com . Enter all the relevant details, including the price. Homeowners can even add professional services such as photography, video, Matterport 3D virtual tours, and yard signs. HomeLister then publishes the home to their local MLS and most major real estate websites, such as Zillow, Trulia, and Realtor.com.

Show the home by setting up a date and time for an open house and getting a lockbox for agents to give a walkthrough for potential buyers. HomeLister will even give homeowners tips on how to showcase their home's best features to ensure their home shines.

Sell by taking the reins. With HomeLister, homeowners have complete control of the selling process by communicating with the buyers directly. Homeowners receive offers directly from the buyers and can even respond with counteroffers and accept the offer that best suits them.

It's that easy.

Professional help is available if and when needed. Homeowners can choose extra support from an agent, such as offer reviews, counteroffers, and paperwork. Homeowners can then schedule and perform the closing. All documents are signed digitally; no need to leave home.

HomeLister offers a variety of flat-fee prices that provide different features to fit different budgets. The three plans are as follows: basic, premium, and platinum. They can also add à la carte services to customize based on individual needs.

On average, homeowners who use HomeLister save $21,000.

To learn more about HomeLister and sign up to receive updates, special offers, and more, visit HomeLister.com.

About HomeLister

HomeLister offers homeowners an empowering new way to sell their home without hiring a traditional real estate agent. Homeowners get their listing added to the MLS and every major real estate website with the ability to choose how much assistance they would like from HomeLister, and add additional services - like offer negotiation and professional photography - along the way. The company never takes a percentage of the sale price, charging a low flat fee starting at $599 instead. Learn more at homelister.com.

Contacts: Tommy Chang, 310-717-5707, [email protected]

SOURCE HomeLister