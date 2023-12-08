Homeopathic Manufacturer Boiron Named One of World's Most Trustworthy Companies

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boiron was recently named as one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek. Boiron placed 12th in the iconic weekly magazine's category of Health Care and Life Sciences.  

To determine the most trustworthy companies, Newsweek and Statistica, a global data research firm, conducted an extensive survey of 70,000 participants and gathered 268,000 evaluations of companies that people "trust as a customer, as an investor and as an employee." There were 1,000 companies including Boiron in 21 countries and 23 industries that made the final list. All companies were selected based on "a holistic approach to evaluating trust" and the analysis followed a three-step process that included longlist creation, extensive survey, and social listening.

Boiron is the leading manufacturer of homeopathic medicines worldwide and one of the largest over-the-counter pharmaceutical companies in France with 23 subsidiaries including the U.S. and distribution in more than 50 countries in categories such as analgesics, cough, cold, flu, first aid, baby and children's health, and personal care. In the U.S., Boiron is best-known for its top-selling flu medicine, Oscillococcinum®, and its Arnicare® line of pain relievers, which can be found online and at retailers, pharmacies, and natural products stores nationwide.

"Trust is a powerful attribute and is at the core of what we do," says U.S. Subsidiary President and CEO Janick Boudazin. "Boiron's corporate philosophy is intrinsically based on respect for the person and for nature. We have always taken a respectful and humane approach to medicine coupled with the scientific rigor and manufacturing standards that guarantee high-quality homeopathic medicines for our retailers, health care practitioners and consumers."

Find Newsweek's 2023 list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies in the Nov. 24 print issue or online at newsweek.com.

About Boiron: Since 1932, Boiron has been sharing its passion for homeopathy with a holistic and ecological approach to medicine and its dedication to providing homeopathic education and resources for the public. Its vision of health care puts people at its center and seeks to improve the quality of their everyday lives. With a long history of unmatched quality and innovation, Boiron remains dedicated to producing the purest of medicines that respect human health and the environment. Find more information at BoironUSA.com.

