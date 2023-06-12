Homeowner Shares Her Secret For A Cooler More Comfortable Home Using Less Electricity in the Summer - video at IWFA.com

News provided by

International Window Film Association

12 Jun, 2023, 12:21 ET

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime doesn't officially start until late June, but the sun's heat is already on and forecasts call for warmer than usual temperatures for much of the U.S., which may lead to a greater demand for electricity to keep Air Conditioning (AC) systems humming.

One couple in Boise, Idaho decided this summer would be different in terms of the amount of electricity used for their AC and they had window film installed to reduce the sun's heat coming through their windows. "The power company often asks us if we can turn up our thermostats in the summer so we're not using so much. I can already tell we'll have an easier time reducing our power and just being friendly with the environment," said homeowner Amanda Reed, after window film was installed on her dual pane windows.

The nonprofit International Window Film Association (IWFA) is making available a short case study video of the installation of window film on the beautiful home located along the Boise River Greenbelt.

"Cooling systems often work harder during the hottest period of the day when peak electric rates are charged and when utilities may be unable to meet the demand," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. "Window films are proven to reduce solar heat gain entering homes through glass in windows, doors & skylights, thus making interior environments more comfortable and reducing energy use whenever the cooling system is operating," he added.

The IWFA conservatively estimates professionally installed window film may cut a dwelling's total annual energy use by 5-10 percent and prevent 60-80 percent of solar heat gain through glass from entering the home.

About The International Window Film Association
The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and see more information on YouTube.

SOURCE International Window Film Association

Also from this source

Homeowners With Fading of Furnishings or Floors View Window Film As An Answer

Nonprofit Issues Factual Brochure On Security Film For School Doors and Windows As A High-Impact Low-Cost Deterrence

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.