Homeowner Shares Her Secret For A Cooler More Comfortable Home Using Less Electricity in the Summer - video at IWFA.com

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime doesn't officially start until late June, but the sun's heat is already on and forecasts call for warmer than usual temperatures for much of the U.S., which may lead to a greater demand for electricity to keep Air Conditioning (AC) systems humming.

One couple in Boise, Idaho decided this summer would be different in terms of the amount of electricity used for their AC and they had window film installed to reduce the sun's heat coming through their windows. "The power company often asks us if we can turn up our thermostats in the summer so we're not using so much. I can already tell we'll have an easier time reducing our power and just being friendly with the environment," said homeowner Amanda Reed, after window film was installed on her dual pane windows.

The nonprofit International Window Film Association (IWFA) is making available a short case study video of the installation of window film on the beautiful home located along the Boise River Greenbelt.

"Cooling systems often work harder during the hottest period of the day when peak electric rates are charged and when utilities may be unable to meet the demand," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. "Window films are proven to reduce solar heat gain entering homes through glass in windows, doors & skylights, thus making interior environments more comfortable and reducing energy use whenever the cooling system is operating," he added.

The IWFA conservatively estimates professionally installed window film may cut a dwelling's total annual energy use by 5-10 percent and prevent 60-80 percent of solar heat gain through glass from entering the home.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and see more information on YouTube.

SOURCE International Window Film Association