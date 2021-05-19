Homeowners Advised to Watch for Signs of Termites

LOGAN, Utah, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Pest Control, a superior provider of residential and commercial pest control services, is encouraging homeowners to educate themselves on signs of termite infestations and pest problems in order to avoid costly damage that could have been prevented.

According to experts, by the time a homeowner sees wood damage, the termites have most likely done a significant amount of property destruction.

"It is estimated that termites cause more than $5 billion dollars in damage every year," shared Brad Pitts, termite expert and Chief Growth Officer at Fox Pest Control. "Often this damage isn't covered by basic homeowner insurance policies. The damage and cost can be extensive, but it is highly preventable if homeowners stay vigilant and know what to do to prevent this costly damage."

Telling signs of termites include:

Termites often build mud tubes on a home's foundation to travel from the nest to the wood food source to prevent being exposed to the outside environment. Wood Damage: Homeowners may see wood that appears to have water damage or contains a maze-like form inside. However, termites usually eat wood from the inside out. If you hear a hollow sound when knocking on wood, this could be a sign of a termite infestation.

"Since subterranean termites cannot retain moisture in their bodies when they are exposed to the outside environment, termites may go years doing damage to a home before any visible signs show," shared Pitts. "In fact, by the time a homeowner sees wood damage, the termites have most likely done a significant amount of property destruction."

