Homeowners Are Losing Thousands to Lawn Equipment Every Year - Stoneking Armor Just Solved It

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, millions of homeowners watch helplessly as lawn mowers and trimmers destroy the sprinkler heads, landscape lights, and irrigation systems they paid good money to install. One Florida entrepreneur decided to fix that, and her patent-pending solution is now shipping nationwide.

Yard Guard protection installed around a residential wired landscape light Yard Guard protection installed around a residential sprinkler head

Stoneking Armor, founded and invented by Katrina Stoneking, has introduced Yard Guard: a modular, low-profile protective system designed to defend sprinkler heads, landscape lights, trees, irrigation wiring, and outdoor fixtures from mowers, trimmers, and foot traffic damage.

"This problem is happening in every backyard in America," said Katrina Stoneking, founder and CEO of Stoneking Armor. "Yard Guard locks into place with zero tools and acts as a barrier between your landscaping investment and the equipment maintaining it. No more surprise repair bills. No more replacing the same sprinkle head three times a season."

A Problem Hiding in Plain Sight

The lawn care industry generates over $176 billion annually in the United States — and a significant portion of homeowner repair costs goes directly toward replacing fixtures damaged by the very crews hired to maintain them. Sprinkler heads and landscape lights are among the most damaged items, with individual replacement costs ranging from $5 to over $150 per fixture.

Yard Guard is made from 100% recycled plastic, requires no tools to install, and is fully modular — meaning homeowners, landscapers, and property managers can configure coverage around any fixture, any size, in any yard. It's fully reusable and 100% recyclable, built to last season after season while keeping plastic waste out of landfills.

Gaining Real Momentum — From Amazon to City Hall

Since launching on Amazon, Stoneking Armor Yard Guard has earned Amazon's "Overall Pick" badge in its category and generated over 47,000 page views in the past twelve months — driven by demand from homeowners, HOAs, and landscaping professionals nationwide.

The product has also crossed into the public sector. The City of Trussville, Alabama recently purchased 35 units to protect sprinkler heads and landscape lights across city-managed properties — a signal that public works departments across the country are taking notice. Similar interest is emerging from parks departments, municipal landscaping teams, and public works crews looking for a cost-effective way to protect taxpayer-funded infrastructure.

Who It's For

Yard Guard is built for:

Homeowners with professional landscaping and irrigation systems

HOAs and property managers protecting shared outdoor infrastructure

DIY weekend homeowners who handle their own mowing and trimming

Municipal governments and public works departments protecting taxpayer-funded infrastructure

About Stoneking Armor

Stoneking Armor is an American small business developing modular yard protection products made from 100% recycled plastic. Founded and manufactured in Palm Beach County, Florida by Katrina Stoneking, the company's mission is to help homeowners across the country protect their landscape investments with simple, affordable, American-made solutions. Yard Guard is the company's flagship product and is currently available on Amazon, Walmart.com and their site with nationwide shipping.

For product images, b-roll, or to schedule an interview with the founder: [email protected] | +1 (561) 501-0667

Available on Amazon: Search "Stoneking Armor Yard Guard"

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SOURCE Stoneking Armor