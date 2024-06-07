Homeowners Breaking Up with Traditional Real Estate Agents – Now Opting for AI Certified Agents Trained at Krem Institute of Artificial Intelligence

CLEVELAND, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The real estate industry is currently experiencing a seismic shift as homeowners begin asking for AI Certified Agents (AICA) over traditional real estate agents. The Krem Institute of Artificial Intelligence is leading this transformation by offering cutting-edge AI training programs that equip real estate professionals with the tools and certifications needed to leverage AI in today's evolving market.

"Traditional agents can take hours, days, and even weeks to create marketing materials, often without significant results," said Nick Krem, co-founder of the Krem Institute. "But with AI, we knew there was a better, faster, and more efficient way. So we created one: a hybrid system that uses the best of this new tech while still allowing for that important human touch. This is not just the future of real estate, it's the now. It's already happening. And we're thrilled to help build it – one home sale at a time."

Key Advantages of Krem AI Certified Agents:

Efficiency: AI Certified Agents automate routine tasks, speeding up processes such as marketing; creating posts and emails in minutes.

Data-Driven Insights: AI provides more accurate insights on market trends, pricing, and buyer behavior.

AI provides more accurate insights on market trends, pricing, and buyer behavior. Targeted Marketing: AI identifies and targets potential buyers more effectively, maximizing exposure and increasing the chances of a sale.

AI identifies and targets potential buyers more effectively, maximizing exposure and increasing the chances of a sale. Availability: AI Certified Agents spend less time behind a computer and more time communicating with clients, ensuring faster responses and continuous engagement.

AI Certified Agents spend less time behind a computer and more time communicating with clients, ensuring faster responses and continuous engagement. Customization: AI tailored marketing strategies and communications built to individual client needs and specific preferences.

The Krem Institute Certification Class Offers:

AI Certified Agent 2.0: A comprehensive AI listing system designed to dominate through differentiation.

Real-World Application: Hands-on development with real agents applying AI systems weekly.

Hands-on development with real agents applying AI systems weekly. Complete Suite of AI Tools: Training via Chat GPT and other AI tools to efficiently run entire marketing divisions; single agents can now outmarket much larger teams.

Training via Chat GPT and other AI tools to efficiently run entire marketing divisions; single agents can now outmarket much larger teams. Targeted Client Engagement: Advanced AI strategies to effectively target ideal clients.

Advanced AI strategies to effectively target ideal clients. Efficiency and Cost Reduction: Cutting overhead and creating time efficiencies within real estate businesses.

Cutting overhead and creating time efficiencies within real estate businesses. Enhanced Human Connection: Harness AI behind the scenes, leaving ample time for invaluable human connection in each transaction.

"One of our students recently shared a fantastic success story with us," said Nick. "He walked into a Tampa Bay listing appointment with six other agents – all competing for the same million-dollar listing. But as an AI Certified Agent, the skills he learned from us set him apart immediately. And he walked out with that listing. This is the new reality we're seeing. AI Certified Agents are not just keeping up with the times, they're actually leading the change."

Visit the website for testimonials from solo real estate agents who have transformed their careers by getting AI Certified from the Krem Institute. And follow Nick Krem on social media for the latest AI news, classes, and events: Nick Krem Instagram , Facebook , Youtube .

About the Krem Institute of Artificial Intelligence

Founded in 2023 by brothers Nick and Michael Krem, the Krem Institute of Artificial Intelligence introduced the world's first AI Certification for real estate agents. With 800+ students across 8 countries, 45 states and growing, the Krem Institute is transforming the real estate industry with 21st century tech. Join the AI real estate revolution so you can learn to dominate your market at: https://krem.ai/certified-agent-enrollment .

