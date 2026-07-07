Homeowners Can Reclaim More Than 250 Hours This Summer

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives shares how professionally designed outdoor lighting helps families make the most of every summer evening

GLEN ALLEN, Va., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer's longest days often don't leave enough time to enjoy the outdoors. Between work schedules, family activities and rising daytime temperatures, many homeowners don't fully enjoy their outdoor spaces until after sunset. According to Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, North America's largest residential outdoor lighting company, homeowners can reclaim more than 250 hours of outdoor living over the course of the summer by extending the use of patios, pools, decks, and outdoor gathering spaces into the evening.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, much of the country enjoys nearly 100 summer evenings. Spending just two to three additional hours outdoors after sunset can translate into more than 250 additional hours of time spent relaxing, entertaining, and making memories outside.

"People invest significant time and money creating beautiful outdoor spaces, but many stop using them when daylight fades," said Justin Mayer, brand president at Outdoor Lighting Perspectives. "With thoughtfully designed outdoor lighting, homeowners can continue enjoying dinner on the patio, hosting friends, relaxing by the pool, or simply unwinding under the stars."

As outdoor living continues to grow in popularity, homeowners increasingly view their backyards as an extension of their homes. Professional outdoor lighting not only creates ambiance, but also improves visibility, highlights landscaping and architectural features, and makes navigating outdoor spaces more comfortable after dark.

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives recommends homeowners incorporate lighting that:

Extends the use of patios, decks, and outdoor kitchens

Creates inviting spaces for entertaining family and friends

Improves visibility along walkways, stairs, and entrances

Highlights landscaping, gardens, and architectural details

Enhances curb appeal while encouraging more time outdoors

Unlike harsh floodlights, professionally designed outdoor lighting uses layers of warm, intentional illumination to create an inviting atmosphere while preserving the beauty of the night.

"Summer evenings are often the most enjoyable part of the day," said Mayer. "The right lighting doesn't just enhance a home's appearance—it changes how families experience their outdoor spaces. Professional outdoor lighting creates opportunities to spend more time together, entertain more often, and make the most of every summer night."

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives designs, installs, and maintains custom landscape lighting, architectural lighting, pathway lighting, deck and patio lighting, holiday lighting, and permanent roofline lighting for homeowners across the U.S. Every lighting system is customized to complement each home's architecture, landscaping and lifestyle while delivering year-round beauty, safety and functionality. For more information or to schedule a complimentary design consultation, visit www.OutdoorLighting.com.

About Outdoor Lighting Perspectives

Outdoor Lighting Perspectives is North America's largest full-service outdoor lighting company, specializing in professionally designed landscape, architectural, pathway, deck, patio, pool, and permanent roofline lighting. With locally owned franchises serving communities across the United States, the company designs, installs, and maintains custom lighting systems that enhance curb appeal, improve safety and extend the enjoyment of outdoor living spaces year-round.

Media Contact: Erin Charles

[email protected]

717-823-3925

SOURCE Outdoor Lighting Perspectives