Homeowners Consumer Center Endorses Five US Mortgage Lenders to Be on The Shortlist of a Person Seeking a Home Loan or Refinance in the United States-Now Would Be a Great Time to Refinance a Home or Buy One

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Homeowners Consumer Center says, "We are advocates for homeowners and home buyers in the United States and we want people like this like this to get the best possible mortgage or home refinance product. After months of research-we have selected five US mortgage firms that should be on the short list for a home buyer who is seeking the best possible mortgage company or an existing homeowner seeking to lower their monthly mortgage rates. All five lenders offer extremely competitive interest rates, and all five consistently get very high rankings from their customers.

"None of these companies are aware of our endorsement and we received no compensation for our endorsements from anyone. As we were doing our research-we discovered online searches for mortgage companies is way too complicated and confusing because some websites are trying to lure the consumer into getting into rate comparison shopping, or when you think you are pushing a link for a specific mortgage company--you end up on the website of another mortgage company-or some other type of mortgage steering service. We came up with our list to make things simpler for a homeowner wishing to refinance or for a home buyer who is attempting to get a home mortgage. We hope our list helps. We will try to offer additional guidance with more specifics in future about our recommended mortgage firms." https://HomeownersConsumerCenter.Com

Homeowners Consumer Center's Suggested Mortgage Firms for a Conventional Mortgage

Amerisave https://www.amerisave.com/ . Comments---"Amerisave Gets Great Customer Reviews!"





Better.com https://better.com Comments-"Better.Com No fees Origination fees—Seamless!"





Quicken loans https://www.quickenloans.com/ . Comments-"Quicken Loans-Americas Largest Mortgage Lender"





Loan Depot- www.loandepot.com Comments-"We really like Loan Depot"





Guaranteed Rate https://www.rate.com/ Comments---"Guaranteed Rate gets very Good Customer Reviews!"

The Homeowners Consumer Center wants to remind homeowners wishing to refinance their home and or home buyers wishing to get a mortgage on a home------that their credit score matters-a lot and that having too much debt could dramatically impact their ability to get the best possible home loan interest rate. Before applying for a mortgage-refinance a person should check their credit score as well as look at their credit card debt and or monthly payments they make on cars, or installment payments, etc. A mortgage lender will consider all of these various factors when qualifying a person for a home loan-refinance. "A smart consumer should know these things-before applying for a mortgage or refinance." https://HomeownersConsumerCenter.Com

Note from the Homeowners Consumer Center-"Many to most credit card online services will provide a person with a snapshot of their credit score on their online monthly statements for those people who have one-such as an American Express credit card, a Citi Bank credit card, etc."

How to choose the best mortgage-Credit Karma: https://www.creditkarma.com/home-loans/i/how-to-choose-the-best-mortgage.

For a recent report for personal credit score rankings-by state-please review the following: https://www.experian.com/blogs/ask-experian/what-is-the-average-credit-score-in-the-u-s/ .

What to Expect for the 2021 US Housing Market-US News and World Report: https://realestate.usnews.com/real-estate/articles/what-to-expect-from-the-housing-market-in-2021

