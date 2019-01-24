Homeowners Consumer Center Now Urges a Home Purchaser Anywhere in the US to Get a Licensed Local Plumber to Inspect Their Proposed Home to Ensure It Does Not Need a Complete Plumbing Pipe Replacement - Many Will

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Homeowners Consumer Center says, "If a home buyer is on the verge of purchasing a home anywhere in the United States that was built prior to 2009, we are urging them to get a local licensed plumber to do a thorough inspection to ensure the property does not need a complete plumbing replacement also called a re-pipe. A home's plumbing system is no different than a home's roof-both need to be replaced periodically.

"The average cost of a plumbing re-pipe for a single-family home in the United States is about $10,000 and most home inspections in the US do not cover defective plumbing pipe, or a plumbing system that may need to be replaced-re-piped.

"From 2000-2009 a significant percentage of the plumbing pipe used in new US homes was defective and it may need to be replaced. Plumbing pipe older than 20 years old should be inspected by a reputable local plumber to ensure the entire home's plumbing system does not need to be completely replaced." http://HomeownersConsumerCenter.Com

A reputable local plumber should be able to determine if a home's plumbing system for an existing single-family home is adequate and not in need of expensive repairs or a complete replacement. The cost of this inspection should not be more than $250. http://HomeownersConsumerCenter.Com

The Homeowners Consumer Center says, "We want to emphasize home buyers in the United States need to start taking a serious look at their proposed home's plumbing pipes in the exact same way they look at a home's roof. Just because you cannot see a home's plumbing system it does not mean it is not something to be concerned about. The perfect time to replace a home's pluming pipes is the transition period between the current homeowner and a home buyer. A home re-pipe will cost about $10,000 and the cost is something that should be negotiated between buyer and seller -- with the bank-mortgage company holding in escrow the amount needed to complete the home's pluming pipe replacement."

Types of residential plumbing pipe subject to a recall, litigation or that should be replaced because of age:

Imported Chinese copper residential plumbing pipe (2003-2009).

Kitec Plumbing Systems (recalled 2005)

Polybutylene plumbing pipe frequently starts to fail within 20 years.

Older homes built in the 1960's may have galvanized pipe that should be replaced-because of age.

Pex Pipe with defective brass fittings

Copper pipes in a US built home prior to 1980

The Homeowners Consumer Center is now inviting top 100 US metro area plumbing companies to join them in their initiative to educate all US home buyers who are on the verge of purchasing an existing home about the need to have the proposed home's plumbing pipes checked by a local plumbing company. The initial target cities for this initiative include Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Phoenix, Houston, Dallas, San Jose, San Diego, Boston, Atlanta, Seattle, Minneapolis, Detroit, Saint Louis, Kansas City, Miami, Tampa, San Antonio, Portland, Kansas City, and Pittsburgh. "Re-piping homes in the US should be a multi-billion dollar a year business and re-piping US homes is long overdue."

For more information a reputable plumbing company located in one of these cities is welcome to call the Homeowners Consumer Center anytime at 866-714-6466. http://HomeownersConsumerCenter.Com

