Homeowners Consumer Center Now Urges the Trump Administration to Zero In on The Toxic Chinese Drywall Disaster in Florida/Southeast

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Homeowners Consumer Center says, "In early 2009 tens of thousands of homeowners/families in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Virginia, Louisiana and Texas woke up to fact that their home had toxic Chinese drywall. Typically, the air conditioning systems in these homes were failing because hydrogen sulfide gasses being emitted by toxic Chinese drywall. These gases were eating holes in impacted home's copper air-conditioning pipes. More concerning homeowners and the children in these toxic homes were getting nose bleeds, serious respiratory problems and other serious medical issues.

"The problem never got fixed! There have been a couple of significant class action settlements, however less than 15% of the impacted homeowners were ever identified-or reimbursed.

"Nearly eleven years later we are appealing to President Trump to do something about this ongoing disaster. We think there could be well over 150,000 US homes involved in this Toxic Chinese drywall disaster and 100,000's of US citizens-are still at risk." https://HomeownersConsumerCenter.Com

It is well documented that the Chinese government has been dragging their feet on taking any responsibility for the Chinese Toxic Drywall Disaster for a decade-and the Homeowners Consumer Center is encouraging the Trump Administration to inform the Chinese Government-Either pay up for the incomprehensible damage they have caused by their toxic drywall in the United States-or why continue to do business with Communist China?

The Homeowners Consumer Center estimates the Chinese Government owes all impacted US homeowners billions of dollars for having no choice but to walk away from their homes-down payments-furniture-because of toxic Chinese drywall. The group also believes the compensation for severe healthcare issues or wrongful deaths related to toxic Chinese drywall would be in the tens of billions of dollars.

The Homeowners Consumer Center believes the states of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and Virginia must take the following steps---or toxic Chinese drywall will continue to ruin the lives of more US Citizens:

Require full disclosure that any home sold in their state must include a document stating the home contains toxic drywall or it does not.

Create a directory of Subdivisions-Condominiums-Townhouses in Florida , Louisiana , Texas , Mississippi , Alabama , and Virginia with toxic Chinese drywall and create a cost to repair every single impacted home.

, , , , , and with toxic Chinese drywall and create a cost to repair every single impacted home. Contact every single person/family who lives/lived in a toxic Chinese drywall home to establish heath impacts related to exposure-and create a bill for the healthcare costs related to exposure to toxic Chinese drywall.

Finally add everything up and send the Chinese Government a bill.

According to the Homeowners Consumer Center, "So did China learn it's lesson after flooding the US Southeast with toxic drywall that was imported into the United States between 2004 and late 2008? The answer is--No. As proof-Chinese made fentanyl mixed with Mexican heroin has killed more US citizens than we lost in the Wars in Vietnam and Korea combined-and the death toll is still climbing.

"The bottom line in all of this is-why is the USA still doing business with Communist China? With friends like the "Peoples" Republic of China----who needs an enemy. If anyone doubts this-just ask the citizens of Hong Kong who desperately seek their freedom from China. The freedom seeking people in Hong Kong have a toxic Chinese problem too.

"We seriously doubt China will ever repay US homeowners-their family members ruined by toxic Chinese drywall and we don't see them doing anything about Chinese made fentanyl that has killed tens of thousands of US citizens each year-and kills more US citizens-everyday.

"President Trump appears to be one of the only people in Washington, DC----actually trying to fix problems. We are praying he will look into the toxic Chinese drywall disaster-it's a problem that never went away." https://HomeownersConsumerCenter.Com

Health issues related to toxic Chinese drywall:https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2014/05/02/chinese-drywall-adverse-health-effects-wallboard/8574707/.

Health Impacts from breathing Hydrogen Sulfide Gases: https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/hydrogensulfide/hazards.html.

Another insult from China : Fentanyl: President Trump accuses China's Xi of failing to halt fentanyl exports to U.S. August 2nd 2019: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-china-fentanyl/trump-accuses-chinas-xi-of-failing-to-halt-fentanyl-exports-to-u-s-idUSKCN1US1WI.

