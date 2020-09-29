Homeowners Could Save Thousands by Refinancing their Mortgages

SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage rates are holding steady near historic lows1, and homeowners who haven't refinanced could be tossing thousands of dollars out the window.

The monthly mortgage payment on the typical U.S. home, worth $256,663 in August, would be $951 before taxes or insurance with a 3.75% mortgage rate, near where rates were a year ago. But with a 3.02% rate2, that monthly payment drops to $868, which adds up to nearly $1,000 per year in savings. Over the lifetime of a 30-year loan on that same home, the difference between a 3.75% rate and a 3.02% rate comes out to $29,880.

As the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the U.S. economy, one effect has been persistently low interest rates. The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to near 0% in March to help bolster the national economy and shows no sign of raising them. As a result, mortgage rates, which generally follow bond yields, have lingered near historic lows.

"Choosing whether to refinance your mortgage is ultimately a personal choice, but recent moves in mortgage rates have probably made that decision a whole lot easier for those who qualify," said Zillow economist Matthew Speakman. "Mortgage rate declines have allowed many to lower their monthly mortgage payment or tap into the equity they've built in their home by refinancing their loan – offering some financial stability to many in a time of great economic uncertainty. With rates poised to stay relatively low for the immediate future, for many – including those paying mortgage insurance – a refi could remain a worthwhile endeavor."

Refinancing does come with additional fees that can range from 2% to 6% of the loan's principal3, so homeowners who are planning to move within the next couple years may not save enough on a monthly basis to offset those fees.

Since mortgage payments are based on the price of the home loan, homeowners in pricier markets could see savings of hundreds of dollars each month by refinancing to a lower mortgage rate. In the San Francisco and San Jose metros, where the typical home is worth more than $1 million, the monthly savings from a 3.02% rate instead of a 3.75% rate is more than $350.

Homeowners with smaller loans may not benefit as much from the current low rates unless their current rate is significantly higher. For example, in Memphis, Tenn. and Oklahoma City, the difference in monthly mortgage payments on the typical home with a 3.75% mortgage rate and 3.02% mortgage rate is only $53. Homeowners who are interested in their potential savings from refinancing their mortgage can talk to their lender or use Zillow's refinance calculator to see what they could save.

Homeowners who are refinancing their mortgages currently make up about 63% of mortgage activity, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association4. Refinancing soon could save borrowers more money than if they wait to refinance. Beginning in December, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are planning to charge an "adverse market fee" on most refinanced mortgages they purchase, which the Mortgage Bankers Association estimates will cost about $1,400 on the typical loan5.

Home buyers are currently facing low inventory and climbing prices. As low interest rates keep their monthly payments more affordable, they may be able to stretch their dollar further, giving them more options. Zillow's affordability calculator can help buyers understand how much purchasing power they have based on their income, down payment and mortgage rate.

Metro Area Typical

Home

Value in

August Monthly

Payment

with a 3.75%

Rate* Monthly

Payment

with a 3.02%

Rate Annual

Payment

with a

3.75% Rate Annual

Payment

with a 3.02%

Rate United States $256,663 $951 $868 $11,412 $10,416 New York, NY $493,579 $1,829 $1,669 $21,948 $20,028 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA $706,714 $2,618 $2,390 $31,416 $28,680 Chicago, IL $246,357 $913 $833 $10,956 $9,996 Dallas-Fort Worth, TX $261,739 $970 $885 $11,640 $10,620 Philadelphia, PA $262,437 $972 $887 $11,664 $10,644 Houston, TX $222,936 $826 $754 $9,912 $9,048 Washington, DC $452,030 $1,675 $1,529 $20,100 $18,348 Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL $310,471 $1,150 $1,050 $13,800 $12,600 Atlanta, GA $251,454 $932 $850 $11,184 $10,200 Boston, MA $514,321 $1,906 $1,739 $22,872 $20,868 San Francisco, CA $1,127,066 $4,176 $3,811 $50,112 $45,732 Detroit, MI $188,420 $698 $637 $8,376 $7,644 Riverside, CA $400,664 $1,484 $1,355 $17,808 $16,260 Phoenix, AZ $312,317 $1,157 $1,056 $13,884 $12,672 Seattle, WA $559,226 $2,072 $1,891 $24,864 $22,692 Minneapolis-St Paul, MN $305,202 $1,131 $1,032 $13,572 $12,384 San Diego, CA $643,903 $2,386 $2,177 $28,632 $26,124 St. Louis, MO $187,795 $696 $635 $8,352 $7,620 Tampa, FL $242,924 $900 $821 $10,800 $9,852 Baltimore, MD $302,464 $1,121 $1,023 $13,452 $12,276 Denver, CO $458,600 $1,699 $1,551 $20,388 $18,612 Pittsburgh, PA $167,172 $619 $565 $7,428 $6,780 Portland, OR $429,608 $1,592 $1,453 $19,104 $17,436 Charlotte, NC $249,960 $926 $845 $11,112 $10,140 Sacramento, CA $444,733 $1,648 $1,504 $19,776 $18,048 San Antonio, TX $211,964 $785 $717 $9,420 $8,604 Orlando, FL $266,005 $986 $899 $11,832 $10,788 Cincinnati, OH $197,135 $730 $667 $8,760 $8,004 Cleveland, OH $168,298 $624 $569 $7,488 $6,828 Kansas City, MO $214,639 $795 $726 $9,540 $8,712 Las Vegas, NV $302,071 $1,119 $1,021 $13,428 $12,252 Columbus, OH $222,467 $824 $752 $9,888 $9,024 Indianapolis, IN $192,677 $714 $652 $8,568 $7,824 San Jose, CA $1,224,366 $4,536 $4,140 $54,432 $49,680 Austin, TX $357,346 $1,324 $1,208 $15,888 $14,496 Virginia Beach, VA $252,041 $934 $852 $11,208 $10,224 Nashville, TN $289,792 $1,074 $980 $12,888 $11,760 Providence, RI $333,191 $1,234 $1,127 $14,808 $13,524 Milwaukee, WI $212,166 $786 $717 $9,432 $8,604 Jacksonville, FL $240,785 $892 $814 $10,704 $9,768 Memphis, TN $164,254 $609 $555 $7,308 $6,660 Oklahoma City, OK $165,014 $611 $558 $7,332 $6,696 Louisville-Jefferson County, KY $189,706 $703 $641 $8,436 $7,692 Hartford, CT $246,821 $914 $835 $10,968 $10,020 Richmond, VA $256,417 $950 $867 $11,400 $10,404 New Orleans, LA $215,218 $797 $728 $9,564 $8,736 Buffalo, NY $183,071 $678 $619 $8,136 $7,428 Raleigh, NC $292,160 $1,082 $988 $12,984 $11,856 Birmingham, AL $174,875 $648 $591 $7,776 $7,092 Salt Lake City, UT $405,189 $1,501 $1,370 $18,012 $16,440

*Payments do not include taxes, insurance or HOA dues

