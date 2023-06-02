Homeowners insurance market 2023-2027; Segmentation by Type, Geography and Source, CAGR accelerating at 4.18 % by 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The homeowners insurance market is segmented by type (fire and theft, house damage, floods and earthquake, and others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa) and source (captive, independent agent, and direct response).

Global Homeowners Insurance Market 2023-2027

Regional Market Outlook

Homeowners insurance market in North America will attain 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The North American market is prominently led by the United States and Canada, playing a vital role in its dynamics.

Homeowners insurance serves as a valuable resource for individuals seeking compensation in the event of calamities like hurricanes, cyclones, tornadoes, or tsunamis. The presence of these factors is anticipated to propel the market's expansion within the region throughout the projected time frame.

Global Market Outlook

The homeowners insurance market size is expected to increase by USD 57.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, expediting at a CAGR of 4.18% during the forecast period. The home insurance industry is witnessing major trends driven by new technological advancements. Cutting edge technology including geolocation, APIs, artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, blockchain, and big data are creating fresh prospects for insurance companies.

Moreover, digital transformation enables home insurance providers to enhance the user experience. By harnessing these advanced technologies, insurers can gather valuable information that can assess risks accurately and detect fraudulent activities. These factors are poised to contribute to the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period.

Latest Drivers and Challenges Impacting the Homeowners insurance market

Homeowners insurance Market Drivers

Rising number of natural disasters and man-made hazards : Increasing demand for home insurance driven by accidents including interior or exterior home damage, asset damage or injury, theft and fire, is compelling insurance companies to invest in and develop products that offer comprehensive coverage, financial security, and reduced proliferation. Furthermore, the occurrence of natural disasters such as vandalism, earthquake or floods has contributed to the demand for house insurance in recent years.

: Increasing demand for home insurance driven by accidents including interior or exterior home damage, asset damage or injury, theft and fire, is compelling insurance companies to invest in and develop products that offer comprehensive coverage, financial security, and reduced proliferation. Furthermore, the occurrence of natural disasters such as vandalism, earthquake or floods has contributed to the demand for house insurance in recent years. Recent development in home insurance

Rise in government support in the form of subsidies

Homeowners insurance Market Challenges

Vulnerability to cyber-crimes : Technological advancement has facilitated the adoption of online and on-device data storage in various industries including insurance. However, these technological advancements also expose data to the risk of cyber-crimes. Activities such as computer hacking, unauthorized access to in-house software, and intrusion into intranet portals create a greater challenge to this market. The misappropriation and sale of confidential client information can significantly impact the home insurance market. For instance, the Perva/ NotPerva cyber-attack resulted in USD 2.7 billion loss for the insurance and reinsurance sector.

: Technological advancement has facilitated the adoption of online and on-device data storage in various industries including insurance. However, these technological advancements also expose data to the risk of cyber-crimes. Activities such as computer hacking, unauthorized access to in-house software, and intrusion into intranet portals create a greater challenge to this market. The misappropriation and sale of confidential client information can significantly impact the home insurance market. For instance, the Perva/ NotPerva cyber-attack resulted in for the insurance and reinsurance sector. Lower interest rates due to market softening

Increasing market competition and availability of substitutes

Some of the Home insurance market vendors are:

AAdmiral Group plc - The company offers homeowners insurance such as buildings insurance and contents insurance.

The company offers homeowners insurance such as buildings insurance and contents insurance. Allianz SE - The company offers homeowners insurance such as home building insurance, home contents insurance, landlord insurance, and renters' insurance.

The company offers homeowners insurance such as home building insurance, home contents insurance, landlord insurance, and renters' insurance. American International Group Inc. - The company offers homeowners insurance, which provides water damage protection, flood disaster averted, and birthday party festivities.

The company offers homeowners insurance, which provides water damage protection, flood disaster averted, and birthday party festivities. AXA Group - The company offers homeowners insurance such as contents insurance and buildings insurance.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the homeowners insurance market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the homeowners insurance market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the homeowners insurance market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed Homeowners insurance market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Related Reports

Cyber Insurance Market - The Cyber Insurance Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 42,812.64 million.

- The Cyber Insurance Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.92% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 42,812.64 million. Property and Casualty Insurance Market - The property and casualty insurance market are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 676.06 million.

Homeowners Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 57.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Japan, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Admiral Group plc, Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., Amica Mutual Insurance Co., AXA Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chubb Ltd., Erie Indemnity Co., Lemonade Inc., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., NJM Insurance Group, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., The Travelers Co. Inc., USAA, Wells Fargo and Co., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

