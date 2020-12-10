Homeowners Satisfied With Current Appraisal Process But Will Soon Demand More: Javelin/ServiceLink Survey

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one-third of consumers who recently bought, sold or refinanced their homes expressed a willingness to use self-serve technology in the home inspection process, with most saying they believed it would be faster, according to a national consumer survey commissioned by ServiceLink. The appraisal and closing report, released today, found that consumers, although mostly satisfied with the traditional appraisal process, believe that parts of the experience, such as appraisal scheduling and appointments, could be improved significantly.

ServiceLink and its EXOS Technologies division commissioned the survey to analyze key challenges and opportunities in the mortgage processes and the role that digital mortgage strategies play in enhancing the appraisal and closing process for borrowers and lenders. Javelin Strategy & Research surveyed 1,500 consumers who had interacted with the home buying and mortgage process within the past two years.

Highlights from the survey include:

Embracing Technology: 34% of consumers said they would be willing to take photos or videos of their homes if it eliminated the need for an in-person inspection by an appraiser, while 30% prefer in-person inspections and 35% had no preference. Among homeowners who expressed an inspection preference, 90% of those who had difficulty scheduling a previous appraisal said they would welcome using the digital process.



"Creating a complete digital experience is increasingly the price of entry for virtually every industry, including mortgage. As a leading provider of valuations and title and close solutions and services, we are committed to measuring and reporting our performance, including consumer satisfaction, to clients every day," said Dave Steinmetz, president of origination services, ServiceLink. "This survey is an opportunity to look at the consumer experience our industry is delivering through a broader lens, and to gauge consumer persective on the appraisal and closing process. The findings clearly indicate that consumers are looking for more convenience and speed and are ready to use technology to improve the real estate lending experience."

"A seamless appraisal experience plays an important role in offering the personalized service, transparent credit decisions and efficient loan processing that borrowers expect and demand from their mortgage companies," said Austin Kilgore, director of digital lending at Javelin Strategy & Research. "Likewise, this study highlights how critical it is for lenders to modernize their closing processes with the same type of borrower-facing innovation that's radically transformed how consumers start the mortgage application process."

Methodology

Consumer data in this report was collected via an online survey fielded in March 2020 consisting of 1,500 single-family homeowners who obtained either a purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loan/line of credit for their single-family home, or who sold a single-family home, on or after January 2018.

