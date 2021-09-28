HomePlate Peanut Butter Hires Valor Management Consulting, LLC

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valor Management Consulting ("Valor"), a business management, process outsourcing and advisory firm based in Fort Worth, Texas, announced that it has been hired to manage HomePlate Peanut Butter as of July 30, 2021.

"We are excited that HomePlate has entrusted our team to manage its business," says Joseph DeWoody, CEO of Valor. "It is a first-class product that has an outstanding brand foundation, our goal is to continue its brand growth and presence in the peanut butter spread space."

HomePlate Peanut Butter Valor Management Consulting

HomePlate Peanut Butter was founded by a diverse team of former professional baseball players and entrepreneurs. The company's goal is to give you the nostalgic taste that you loved as a child, but made with simple, better-for-you ingredients, allowing you to feel right at home. HomePlate Peanut Butter Spread™ is made from all natural ingredients and comes in three flavors: creamy, crunchy, and honey.

About Valor Management Consulting:

Valor Management Consulting, a subsidiary of Valor Mineral Management, provides business management and business process outsourcing services to company owners, investors, private equity sponsors, and family offices. Our entrepreneurial partners have started, managed and exited numerous successful companies. We are a team from a multitude of backgrounds that range from oil and gas, banking, public accounting and non-profit sectors. Our collective experience makes us a powerhouse to creatively solve difficult issues.

For more information on Valor:

www.valormgmtconsulting.com

Media Contact

Hannah Jones

(817) 370-0612

[email protected]



SOURCE Valor Management Consulting