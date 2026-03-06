HomePlunge Unveils the Bella: A Compact, Affordable Cold Plunge Chiller for Every Home

The award-winning bathtub cold plunge brand expands its lineup with a smaller, quieter, and more accessible chiller — debuting publicly at the HFA Show 2026 in San Diego

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HomePlunge, creator of the first and only cold plunge chiller to win a CES Innovation Award, today announced the HomePlunge Bella — a compact 1/2 HP cold plunge chiller designed to bring professional-grade cold therapy to more homes at a more accessible price point. The Bella will make its first public appearance at the Health & Fitness Association (HFA) Show in San Diego, March 16–18, 2026.

HomePlunge Bella converting standing bathtub into a cold plunge.

Like the flagship HomePlunge H3, the Bella transforms any standard bathtub into a cold plunge in seconds — no ice, no plumbing, no separate tub required. Powered by a 1/2 HP compressor with digital temperature control down to 37°F, the Bella delivers steady, precise cooling in a smaller footprint ideal for apartments, smaller bathrooms, and first-time cold plungers.

"The H3 proved that cold plunging doesn't need to be complicated or take over your bathroom," said Christopher Francis, Founder of HomePlunge. "The Bella takes that same philosophy and makes it even more accessible. We designed it for the person who's curious about cold therapy but doesn't want to commit to a dedicated tub or a high price tag."

Key Features of the HomePlunge Bella:

Compact 1/2 HP compressor — smaller, lighter, and whisper-quiet

Digital temperature control down to 37°F

No plumbing, no ice, no separate tub required

Built-in reusable water filter — no replacement cartridges

Designed for standard bathtubs, apartments, and smaller spaces

The Bella is available for pre-order now at thehomeplunge.com with $100 off during the pre-order period. As an introductory offer, all Bella pre-orders placed through March 31 will also receive a complimentary HomePlunge Premium Bath Robe (a $109 value) — the brand's newly launched post-plunge recovery accessory.

Live at the HFA Show 2026

The Bella will be on display for the first time at the HFA Show at the San Diego Convention Center, March 16–18. Attendees can experience the product firsthand and meet the HomePlunge team. The HFA Show brings together the global health and fitness community to discover the latest innovations in wellness technology, training, and recovery.

Building on Award-Winning Innovation

The Bella launch follows a breakout period for HomePlunge. The company's flagship H3 chiller became the first and only cold plunge product to win a CES Innovation Award and was named a TIME Best Inventions 2025 Special Mention. HomePlunge has also established partnerships with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and MLB Players, Inc. (MLBPA), providing professional athletes with access to its cold therapy technology.

"Winning at CES and being recognized by TIME validated what we've always believed — that cold plunging should work with your life, not around it," said Francis. "The Bella is the next step in making that a reality for everyone."

Availability

The HomePlunge Bella is available for pre-order at www.thehomeplunge.com. Pre-order pricing includes $100 off, with a complimentary Premium Bath Robe for orders placed through March 31, 2026. Shipping is expected to begin in Spring 2026.

About HomePlunge

HomePlunge is the creator of the world's first bathtub cold plunge chiller — a compact, award-winning system that transforms any standard bathtub into a cold plunge in seconds. Founded on the belief that cold therapy should be simple, space-efficient, and accessible, HomePlunge eliminates the need for ice, dedicated tubs, and complex plumbing. The HomePlunge H3 is a CES Innovation Award winner and TIME Best Inventions 2025 Special Mention, trusted by professional athletes through partnerships with the NFLPA and MLBPA. Learn more at www.thehomeplunge.com.

Media Contact: Christopher Francis

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.thehomeplunge.com

SOURCE HomePlunge