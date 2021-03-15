Homepoint Adds Two Key Hires to Executive Leadership Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homepoint, one of the nation's leading mortgage originators and servicers, today welcomed John Forlines as the company's new Chief Risk Officer and Jean Weng as its General Counsel. Both John and Jean bring tremendous experience and a wealth of knowledge to Homepoint's proven executive leadership team, which averages more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience across the board.

"We're thrilled to add John and Jean -- two high-performing and strategically driven individuals who align incredibly well with our company mission and vision -- to our team at Homepoint," said Willie Newman, President and CEO of Homepoint. "Their well-rounded skillsets and extensive backgrounds in the financial services sector will greatly fortify our business as Homepoint continues to rapidly grow and evolve as one of the nation's top mortgage lenders."

Forlines joins Homepoint following a 33-year career at Fannie Mae, where he most recently served as Chief Risk Officer. In this role, Forlines oversaw the agency's enterprise risk management including credit and operational risk management for its $3.5 trillion book of single-family and multifamily loans. Also, during his time at Fannie Mae, Forlines held titles of Chief Audit Executive and Chief Credit Officer, roles in which he maintained a comprehensive view of corporate functions as well as credit risk related to underwriting and servicing risk management activities.

"I am incredibly excited to join Homepoint and be a part of its journey as the company continues to grow and expand the ways it supports its partners and customers," Forlines said. "It is easy to see the bright future that lies ahead for Homepoint, given its outstanding leadership team and commitment to doing the right thing. That ability to grow so quickly while maintaining such a high quality of business is a very attractive trait in a company, and I am looking forward to continuing to enhance Homepoint's great reputation within the mortgage industry."

Weng comes to Homepoint after serving as Senior Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at New York-based Voya Financial, Inc., a Fortune 500 company that provides retirement and asset management solutions. There, she oversaw the company's Board and Committee operations and advised the company's Board of Directors on corporate governance practices and trends, headed the company's government relations function, and led the company's privacy, procurement and intellectual property team. Prior to Voya, Weng had a 12-year career at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in New York, where she advised companies and underwriters on capital raising transactions within the firm's Capital Markets Group.

"I am thrilled to be joining such a dynamic company with an incredibly strong growth trajectory and a philosophy of 'we care' for all stakeholders. I look forward to contributing to Homepoint's continued progression as a public company that keeps its associates, partners, customers, and shareholders at the forefront of every strategic decision it makes."

About Homepoint

Homepoint is a leading mortgage originator and servicer that is evolving the homebuying and homeownership experience. The company supports successful homeownership as a crucial element of broader financial security and well-being, delivering a seamless and less stressful homebuying experience.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works closely with a nationwide network of more than 5,500 mortgage broker and correspondent partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation's third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 7th-largest non-bank mortgage lender.

Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name, "Homepoint" in IL, KY, LA, MD, NY, or WY. In these states, the company conducts business under the full legal name, Home Point Financial Corporation. 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Toll-Free Tel: 888-616-6866.

