Homepoint Hires Long-Time Fannie Mae Audit Leader Noelle Lipscomb as Chief Audit Executive

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homepoint, one of the nation's leading mortgage originators and servicers, today announced the appointment of Noelle Lipscomb as the company's Chief Audit Executive. Lipscomb will provide leadership and guidance to Homepoint's risk-based internal auditing function, overseeing the review, monitoring and evaluation of the company's financial, operational and compliance internal controls.

"We are excited to welcome Noelle to Homepoint, as she brings tremendous experience and a strong track record within financial services to our organization," said Willie Newman, President and CEO of Homepoint. "Noelle's understanding of the mortgage space will be instrumental in advising Homepoint on risk management and providing insight into our business operations and processes as our company continues to expand as a public entity and rapidly evolve as a leading mortgage originator and servicer."

The hire of Lipscomb adds to the impressive tenure of Homepoint's executive leadership team, which averages over 20 years of mortgage and financial services industry experience across the board. Lipscomb brings over 20 years of accounting and audit experience to Homepoint, most recently serving in senior audit roles at Fannie Mae for nearly 17 years.

"Homepoint is still a relatively new company in the wholesale lending space, and as I've learned more about the company in recent years, I was really drawn to the company's outstanding leadership team and its mission to truly support its customers, partners and associates," said Lipscomb. "I'm excited to be a part of such a strong company that is growing so quickly and, most importantly, achieving so much success by doing business the right way."

About Homepoint

Homepoint is one of the nation's leading mortgage originator and servicers, putting people front and center of the homebuying and homeownership experience. The company supports successful homeownership as a crucial element of broader financial security and well-being through delivering long-term value beyond the loan. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works with a nationwide network of more than 6,000 mortgage broker and correspondent partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation's third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 7th-largest non-bank mortgage lender.

Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name, "Homepoint" in IL, KY, LA, MD, NY, or WY. In these states, the company conducts business under the full legal name, Home Point Financial Corporation. 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Toll-Free Tel: 888-616-6866.

Media Contact:

Brad Pettiford

Director of Public Relations

(734) 356-3092

[email protected]

SOURCE Homepoint