Homepoint Partners with Appian to Accelerate I.T. Through Low-Code Automation Technology

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homepoint, one of the nation's leading mortgage originators and servicers, today announced it selected the Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) Low-Code Automation Platform. The shift to low-code represents a significant technology transformation for Homepoint, enabling rapid scalability and flexibility to accommodate the needs of partners and customers while maintaining a low-cost structure.

"The ability to evolve technology faster is becoming more important within the operations of every business; things are changing at a rapid pace," said Phil Shoemaker, President of Originations at Homepoint. "By integrating Appian's low-code technology, this gives Homepoint a huge advantage over our competition, because it allows us to more directly empower the business to rapidly change workflow and business processes without going through a costly and cumbersome software development process that often delivers only a portion of what the business needs."

The adoption of low-code technology enables Homepoint to deliver a more refined and seamless loan origination and servicing experience in a variety of ways:

Faster loan processing – Drastically reduces processing time from hours to minutes, giving the ability to respond to issues quickly and provide brokers and customers accelerated certainty on applications.

Drastically reduces processing time from hours to minutes, giving the ability to respond to issues quickly and provide brokers and customers accelerated certainty on applications. Real-time visibility – Provides easy-to-use dashboards and interfaces giving loan officers and processors the ability to monitor processes whenever they want.

Provides easy-to-use dashboards and interfaces giving loan officers and processors the ability to monitor processes whenever they want. Improved data integrity and accessibility – Offers reliable applications that decrease human error and allow Homepoint to learn more about customer preferences by analyzing data to help brokers take anticipatory steps to retain their business.

"We are excited to see low-code automation at the forefront of the mortgage industry," said Mike Beckley, CTO and Founder at Appian. "Low-code development is the future of lending, as companies opt for a simple, seamless digitized solution that maximizes speed and flexibility over big-budget monolithic loan origination systems. The combination of low-code speed and powerful process automation allows fast-growing and forward-thinking companies like Homepoint to not only be competitive but lead in their industries."

To learn more about how Homepoint is redefining the homebuying and homeownership experience, visit homepoint.com.

About Homepoint

Homepoint is a leading mortgage originator and servicer redefining the homebuying and homeownership experience. The company supports successful homeownership as a crucial element of broader financial security and well-being, delivering a seamless and less stressful homebuying experience. Founding in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works closely with a nationwide network of over 5,500 mortgage broker and correspondent partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation's third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and 9th-largest nonbank mortgage lender.

Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name, "Homepoint" in IL, KY, LA, MD, NY, or WY. In these states, the company conducts business under the full legal name, Home Point Financial Corporation. 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Toll-Free Tel: 888-616-6866. Learn more at Homepoint.com.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. www.appian.com

Media Contacts:





Homepoint Appian Brad Pettiford Nicole Greggs Director of Public Relations Director – Media Relations (734) 356-3092 (703) 260-7868 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Homepoint

Related Links

https://www.homepointfinancial.com/

