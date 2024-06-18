Homer Hartage New Book on Guardianship - Available at Barnes and Noble Bookstores Nationwide

This book is your guild. "Imagine a future where legal guardianship and fiduciary service unite. AgedCare - A Legacy of Caring and Trust." Learn how to protect the well-being and rights of people who depend on you with this new book on guardianship. It covers the legal, ethical, and practical aspects of guardianship and how to decide what is best for your loved ones. Get your copy online at Barnes and Noble Bookstores nationwide.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Homer Hartage, the founder and CEO of AgedCare, has written a new book on guardianship that is a must-read for anyone who wants to learn more about this important and complex topic. Family and Professional Guardianship: A Guide to Protecting the Rights and Interests of Vulnerable People is a comprehensive and practical guide that covers the legal, ethical, and practical aspects of guardianship, as well as the challenges and opportunities that guardians face in the 21st century.

Homer L. Hartage, Author Family and Professional Guardianship Family and Professional Guardianship by Homer L. Hartage

The book draws on Hartage's extensive experience as a fiduciary and guardian and a leader in the field of guardianship services, as well as the latest research and best practices from experts and professionals in the field. The book also features real-life stories and examples that illustrate the various situations and issues that guardians encounter and how to handle them effectively and compassionately.

Homer Hartage is a professional guardian and a fiduciary who has been providing guardianship and fiduciary services to vulnerable individuals in Florida since 2014. He is the founder and CEO of AgedCare, a leading provider of legal professional guardianship and fiduciary services in Florida. He is also a recognized advocate and educator on guardianship issues, who is a member of the Florida Guardianship Association, the National Guardianship Association, and the Professional Fiduciary Council of Florida.

Don't miss this opportunity to get your copy of Family and Professional Guardianship: A Guide to Protecting the Rights and Interests of Vulnerable People at Barnes and Noble bookstores nationwide, or order online at https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/family-and-professional-guardianship-homer-l-hartage/1144930244. This book will help you understand and navigate the guardianship process with confidence and compassion.

"Imagine a future where legal guardianship and fiduciary service unite. AgedCare - A Legacy of Caring and Trust." For more information about AgedCare's fiduciary services, please visit the company's website at agedcareguardian.com.

Contact:

Homer L. Hartage

President

AgedCare Legal Professional Guardianship Company

[email protected]

321-221-4351

SOURCE AgedCare Fiduciary and Guardianship