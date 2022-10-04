Homerun Presales and Consensus Integrate to Bring Demo Automation Data to Presales Teams

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homerun Presales , the workspace for high performing presales teams, announces today the launch of its integration with Consensus, the leading intelligent demo automation platform (DAP). Presales teams using Homerun now will be able to view and interact with Consensus DemoBoard and Demolytics® data directly within Homerun's presales workspace.

"Presales teams struggle to get the information they need before engaging with new buyers," said Brian Lewis, Co-Founder and CRO of Homerun Presales. "Augmenting our all-in-one presales workspace with Consensus data gives SEs the information they need to prepare for that all-important first live demo. Homerun users now know the exact demo content that sales prospects have seen and how important that content was to those viewers. That is incredibly valuable information to presales teams."

For B2B SaaS and technology companies, the presales team is the critical link between customer acquisition cost (CAC) and lifetime value (LTV). Sales and marketing teams use demo automation and buyer enablement solutions like Consensus to engage and educate buyers at the top of the sales funnel to reduce sales cycles by 68%. As those prospects move through the sales cycle, CAC increases dramatically as presales teams get involved to lead technical discovery calls, deliver live product demos, and manage a technical evaluation such as a proof of concept (POC) or proof of value (POV). Presales productivity solutions like Homerun help presales teams manage these activities, capture relevant technical information, and collaborate with other teams across sales, marketing, product, and post-sales/customer success. That collaboration now includes sharing demo automation data directly between Consensus and Homerun to reduce sales cycles even further and to increase win rates.

Homerun users link to the Consensus DemoBoards that marketing and sales teams create and share with sales prospects. The resulting DemoBoard engagement data appears as a new component within the Homerun workspace that presales teams use on every call. In addition to the high-level engagement data, Homerun shows which contacts have seen the DemoBoard, how many times they viewed it, their first and last view dates, and how they ranked demo content in terms of importance. The integration between Homerun and Consensus makes presales teams more knowledgeable about their prospects and better prepared to engage on calls, demos, and POCs/POVs.

"B2B buying groups are larger than ever, and the trend shows that they will only keep growing. It is imperative that presales and sales teams know which stakeholders they need to engage and when they need to engage them," said Garin Hess, Founder and CEO of Consensus. "Combining data from a powerful intelligent demo automation tool like Consensus with Homerun Presales's unique platform will help teams establish a clearer path to revenue that helps presales leaders and teams focus on activities that will move the needle the most. This is how you build the presales tech stack."

ABOUT HOMERUN PRESALES:

Homerun Presales is the presales workspace that gets presales teams through their day with one place to track, manage, organize, and inform their presales effort. With Homerun, presales teams deploy a structured presales process, track and optimize their presales performance, and efficiently scale their presales team. High performing presales teams such as Demostack, AppViewX, Graylog, JupiterOne, Cortex, INKY, and others use Homerun to increase deal win rates, decrease sales cycles, save time, and reduce new hire onboarding. Homerun keeps data and teams in sync with integrations with Salesforce, Hubspot, Slack, JIRA, GitHub, Consensus, and others. For more information, visit www.homerunpresales.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

ABOUT CONSENSUS:

Consensus , the Intelligent Demo Automation Platform, scales presales instantly with interactive video demos . Presales and technical sales teams automate repetitive product demos which allows them to reallocate that time to higher value activities. Buyers get a better experience— one that guides them with digital, interactive and on-demand video demos. This uncovers stakeholders automatically and eliminates unqualified demos, which in turn dramatically shortens sales cycles by 29% up to 68% and improves close rates by up to 44%. Market leaders like Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Autodesk, Sage, Trintech, Coupa and many others trust Consensus to scale. For more information, visit www.goconsensus.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

