homerunPET to Showcase Breakthrough CS106 Self-Cleaning Litter Box and New AI Camera Add-On at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- homerunPET, a global leader in smart pet-care technology, will spotlight its top-selling CS106 Self-Cleaning Litter Box at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), along with an exclusive first look at the company's upcoming AI Camera add-on, designed to elevate how pet parents monitor and care for their cats at home.

Making its global debut at CES 2026: The CS106, homerunPET’s flagship Self-Cleaning Litter Box.

Since launch, the CS106 has become one of the most talked-about products in the smart-pet category. Its extra-large 106-liter chamber, automatic self-cleaning and self-refilling system, ultra-quiet performance, and app-connected monitoring have made it a favorite among multi-cat households. Its spacious interior comfortably accommodates large breeds such as Maine Coons, Ragdolls, and other big-bodied cats, addressing a long-standing pain point for owners of bigger felines.

With glowing endorsements from WIRED ("Best Automatic Litter Box for Large Cats") and CNN ("Best Self-Filling Litter Box"), and over one thousand units sold, the CS106 continues to exceed expectations in both market demand and customer satisfaction.

"Pet parents want products that are reliable, hygienic, and truly hands-off," said a spokesperson for homerunPET. "The CS106 was engineered to remove the stress from litter box maintenance—and the response from the market has been overwhelming. CES is the perfect stage to show how far pet tech has come."

At CES, homerunPET will also offer a first look at its newest innovation: the AI Camera add-on, slated for release in 2026. The camera integrates directly with the CS106 to deliver advanced behavioral insights, real-time activity detection, and enhanced health monitoring—powered entirely by on-device AI. Attendees will be among the first to preview how visual intelligence will elevate data-driven pet care inside the home.

With the rapid rise of smart-home ecosystems, homerunPET is positioning the CS106 and its upcoming AI suite as the next evolution of connected pet wellness.

homerunPET will exhibit at CES Venetian Expo, Hall G, Booth# 62919.

About homerunPET

homerunPET is a technology-driven pet-care brand dedicated to improving the lives of pets and their owners through smart, intuitive, and beautifully engineered products. The company's award-winning lineup includes self-cleaning litter boxes, smart water fountains, automated feeders, and pet dryers designed for modern homes around the world.

