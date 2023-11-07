Homerunpet's Black Friday Gift Guide for Pet Lovers: Winter Warmth Unwrapped

News provided by

Homerunpet

07 Nov, 2023, 09:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With winter approaching, drying pets after strolling outside can be a hassle. While towel drying usually works in summer, it's not the best choice for the furry friend in winter. It could leave them feeling under the weather. With the Black Friday and Christmas holiday season just around the corner, Homerunpet has the perfect gift solutions to keep the pets or a loved one's pet snug and warm during those cold months and beyond. Our Drybo Plus Smart Pet Dryer, and our newly launched Pet Grooming Kit Vacuum, can transform the pet into a sight of cuteness after each bath.

Continue Reading
Homerunpet's Pet-tastic Black Friday Grand Sale
Homerunpet's Pet-tastic Black Friday Grand Sale

This Black Friday, Grab Drybo Plus Smart Pet Dryer on Amazon with $200 OFF

Wintery Essential

Drybo Plus boasts a smart temperature control system with 4 NTC sensors and 2 PTC units, ensuring fluctuations of just 1°C. In as little as 3 minutes, pets can relish a cozy drying environment at the desired and stable temperature, substantially reducing the waiting time and the risk of getting cold. And that's not all - our dryer emits 3 million negative ions throughout the drying, effortlessly reducing static and leaving pets with a shiny, voluminous coat for impressive grooming results.

All Year-Round Companion

Drybo Plus is not limited to just winter use - it's the pet's year-round companion. It offers constant fresh air supply with 15 air exchanges per minute, ensuring a cozy and safe drying environment. The 360° air envelope gently surrounds the pet, greatly reducing the risk of overheating commonly associated with traditional hair dryers. With a noise level as low as 40dB, users can relax and enjoy their leisure time without causing any disturbance to their pets. The openable and detachable side windows allow users to calm and bond with their pets, whether during drying or non-drying sessions. And when users remove the side windows, it becomes a versatile pet bed for all seasons, with warm or cool mode available. A typical game-changer for pet comfort.

Pioneer in Fur-Free Drying

Featuring Auto Fur Collection, Drybo Plus serves the perfect solution to fur-related woes as flying pet hair can be captured automatically and removed easily in one go when the drying is done, fundamentally eliminating the need for post-drying cleaning.

Global Top Seller

Drybo Plus, proudly certified by Frost & Sullivan, clinched the Global Top Seller of Smart Pet Dryer for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022, and is loved and trusted by over 200,000 pet lovers worldwide.

Grab Your Pet Grooming Kit Vacuum on Amazon with Exclusive 40% OFF

Total Grooming Elevation

If users wish to transform their pets into a stunning icon, drying is just the first step. Grooming plays a crucial role in achieving that desired look. However, scheduling appointments with a groomer and dealing with unpredictable weather conditions can be challenging. Additionally, some pets may find new environments stressful. That's where home grooming comes in handy. With the Homerunpet Grooming Kit Vacuum, users can easily manage most daily grooming tasks themselves with 6 practical attachments for brushing, detangling, deshedding, massaging, trimming, and even space cleaning. It's cost-effective, time-saving, and works at a mere 45dB. Partner it with Drybo Plus for a seamless post-bath routine.

This winter gift pets comfort and style with Homerunpet. Unwrap our Black Friday Deals and make this season unforgettable for the furry companion.

To learn more about Homerunpet and its products, click here.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rachel J. 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Homerunpet

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.