Homes Becoming More Affordable Despite Rising Prices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly three-quarters of the 100 largest U.S. metros -- including some of the priciest like San Jose, Calif., and San Francisco -- are more affordable than this time last year, despite a continued upward swing in median home prices, according to two new research reports released today by realtor.com®.

The trends are based on realtor.com® 's May 2019 monthly housing trend report and REALTORS and realtor.com Affordability Distribution Curve and Score Report , which showed increasing inventory, rising wages, and declining mortgage rates have offset slowing price increases in some local areas, making a larger share of homes affordable to buyers -- especially in the mid-to upper-tier price range.

Realtor.com® May data shows the U.S. median listing price continued its upward hike, increasing 6 percent year-over-year to $315,000 -- a new record high. However, the 6 percent year-over-year increase in the median listing price was the slowest pace of growth since April 2015. National inventory grew by 3 percent, and homes typically spent 53 days on the market-- one day less than last May.

The most dramatic change in the U.S. housing market landscape is affordability, which realtor.com® defines as the share of for-sale homes a buyer is able to afford in their market at their income. Driven by inventory growth and lower mortgage rates, 74 out of the nation's 100 largest metros became more affordable in April 2019 compared to the previous year. This trend is a rapid acceleration from last month when only 44 metros were more affordable than the previous year.

"Lower mortgage rates, higher wages and more homes for sale have helped counteract rising home prices, and ultimately, made it so that buyers are able to afford more than last year," said Danielle Hale, realtor.com® 's chief economist. "However, the boost in affordability has yet to translate into more home sales perhaps because--while the shift in trend is welcome, the current monthly savings are small and some buyers may be waiting for markets to tip further in their favor."

Compared to national trends, the 10 markets with the greatest increases in affordability were San Jose, Calif.; Des Moines, Iowa; San Francisco; Lakeland, Fla.; Atlanta; Portland, Ore.; Cape Coral, Fla.; Austin, Texas; and Dallas. These markets are distinguished by rising incomes, decreasing listing prices, and a significant increase in available homes for sale. On average, incomes grew an estimated 6 percent year-over-year, compared to the 3.5 percent increase the top 100 largest metros saw. At the same time, median home listing prices fell an average of 2 percent, and inventory increased an average of 26 percent. This compared to 4.4 percent price and 6.5 percent inventory growth in the top 100 metros.

Hale added, "Despite the encouraging trends, entry-level buyers will likely continue to struggle to find homes in their price range as the majority of the inventory gains continue to be in mid-to upper-tier homes in more expensive markets."

In April, the number of homes priced above $750,000 -- more than double the national median -- increased 11 percent year-over-year, while the number homes priced below $200,000 decreased by 8 percent year-over-year. Similarly, increases in affordability are predominantly focused in pricier markets, especially along the West Coast. For example, San Jose, one of the nation's most expensive metros, saw the greatest boost in affordability, but it was principally driven by improvements for 80th and 90th percentile income earners. Meaning, San Jose became more affordable compared to this time last year, but the majority of affordability increases were only felt by the area's top income earners.

Metros With Greatest Increases in Affordability

Metro April Affordability

Score YoY Affordability

Score May Median Listing

Price May Median Days

on Market San Jose-Sunnyvale et al, Calif. 0.5 0.11 $1,167,444 28 Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa 0.94 0.11 $288,000 59 San Francisco-Oakland et al, Calif. 0.54 0.09 $954,500 28 Lakeland-Winter Haven, Fla. 0.82 0.08 $231,500 64 Atlanta-Sandy Springs et al, Ga. 0.8 0.07 $335,000 47 Portland-Vancouver et al, Ore.-Wash. 0.59 0.07 $474,975 34 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla. 0.69 0.07 $299,900 91 Austin-Round Rock, Texas 0.7 0.07 $369,995 46 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas 0.68 0.06 $350,000 43 Charlotte-Concord et al, N.C.-S.C. 0.75 0.06 $329,450 49 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Conn. 0.56 0.06 $754,500 60 Raleigh, N.C. 0.87 0.06 $349,950 45 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla. 0.69 0.06 $315,000 57 Madison, Wis. 0.86 0.06 $339,500 40 Jackson, Miss. 0.86 0.06 $259,000 71 Tampa-St. Petersburg et al, Fla. 0.77 0.05 $279,950 58 Palm Bay-Melbourne et al, Fla. 0.79 0.05 $270,018 61 Jacksonville, Fla. 0.74 0.05 $315,000 60 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind. 0.91 0.05 $279,900 45 Grand Rapids-Wyoming, Mich. 0.8 0.05 $289,900 31 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo. 0.68 0.05 $511,950 29 Colorado Springs, Colo. 0.62 0.05 $379,900 30 Augusta-Richmond County, Ga.-S.C. 0.9 0.05 $223,225 60 Salt Lake City, Utah 0.7 0.05 $436,250 31 Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. 0.7 0.05 $350,000 46 Nashville-Davidson et al, Tenn. 0.72 0.05 $355,495 37 Washington et al, D.C.-Va.-Md.-W.V. 0.87 0.04 $462,250 34 Stockton-Lodi, Calif. 0.62 0.04 $425,475 35 St. Louis, Mo.-Ill. 1.08 0.04 $229,188 52 Riverside et al, Calif. 0.62 0.04 $410,450 50 New Haven-Milford, Conn. 0.9 0.04 $279,900 50 Minneapolis et al, Minn.-Wis. 0.81 0.04 $360,000 34 Miami-Fort Lauderdale et al, Fla. 0.62 0.04 $399,000 88 Deltona-Daytona Beach et al, Fla. 0.62 0.04 $294,500 73 Allentown-Bethlehem et al, Pa.-N.J. 1 0.04 $222,450 54 Los Angeles-Long Beach et al, Calif. 0.37 0.04 $769,500 42 Springfield, Mass. 0.83 0.04 $279,000 37 Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, S.C. 0.84 0.04 $269,000 50 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich. 0.97 0.04 $258,250 36 San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif. 0.39 0.03 $699,925 31 North Port-Sarasota et al, Fla. 0.66 0.03 $359,900 86 Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pa. 1.07 0.03 $219,900 45 Boise City, Idaho 0.64 0.03 $369,900 30 Sacramento--Roseville et al, Calif. 0.57 0.03 $493,725 35 Portland-South Portland, Maine 0.7 0.03 $379,450 47 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md. 0.96 0.03 $334,500 43 Tucson, Ariz. 0.67 0.02 $298,250 52 San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas 0.68 0.02 $295,000 49 New York-Newark et al, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa. 0.54 0.02 $564,500 52 Little Rock et al, Ark. 1.03 0.02 $194,900 53 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev. 0.72 0.02 $319,900 43 Knoxville, Tenn. 0.77 0.02 $289,900 56 Hartford-West Hartford et al, Conn. 0.98 0.02 $279,900 46 Fresno, Calif. 0.66 0.02 $322,500 42 Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C. 0.68 0.02 $361,250 43 Columbia, S.C. 0.98 0.02 $235,000 53 Chicago et al, Ill.-Ind.-Wis. 0.86 0.02 $311,386 42 Albuquerque, N.M. 0.81 0.02 $269,995 46 Spokane-Spokane Valley, Wash. 0.69 0.02 $329,995 31 Richmond, Va. 0.83 0.02 $332,053 46 Wichita, Kan. 0.96 0.01 $212,450 44 Virginia Beach et al, V.a-N.C. 0.85 0.01 $301,000 45 Urban Honolulu, Hawaii 0.52 0.01 $694,900 56 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. 0.51 0.01 $627,500 30 Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass. 0.64 0.01 $369,900 44 Pittsburgh, Pa. 1.05 0.01 $197,250 59 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif. 0.43 0.01 $689,475 40 Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark. 1.01 0.01 $223,500 44 Columbus, Ohio 0.95 0.01 $264,900 35 Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind. 0.89 0.01 $289,900 43 Buffalo-Cheektowaga et al, N.Y. 0.92 0.01 $220,000 36 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 0.62 0.01 $594,250 30 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, N.Y. 0.84 0.01 $299,900 64 Charleston-North Charleston, S.C. 0.69 0.01 $427,450 67 Worcester, Mass.-Conn. 0.85 0 $349,000 36 Toledo, Ohio 1.13 0 $166,950 43 Omaha-Council Bluffs, Neb.-Iowa 0.81 0 $297,630 29 Milwaukee-Waukesha et al, Wis. 0.86 0 $279,900 36 Houston-The Woodlands et al, Texas 0.7 0 $324,945 51 Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio 1.03 0 $190,606 49 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas 0.68 -0.01 $196,000 83 Baton Rouge, La. 0.93 -0.01 $249,900 70 Youngstown-Warren et al, Ohio-Pa. 1.21 -0.01 $124,900 64 Dayton, Ohio 1.15 -0.01 $157,745 38 Akron, Ohio 1.11 -0.02 $174,900 40 Philadelphia et al, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md. 0.92 -0.02 $288,950 46 Winston-Salem, N.C. 0.85 -0.02 $245,000 45 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre et al, Pa. 1.06 -0.02 $162,400 67 Oklahoma City, Okla. 0.87 -0.02 $256,500 43 New Orleans-Metairie, La. 0.74 -0.02 $292,500 60 Louisville et al, Ky.-Ind. 0.91 -0.02 $277,450 43 Greensboro-High Point, N.C. 0.85 -0.02 $245,900 45 Chattanooga, Tenn.-Ga. 0.77 -0.03 $289,700 51 Birmingham-Hoover, Ala. 0.96 -0.03 $249,000 50 Rochester, N.Y. 0.93 -0.04 $222,450 31 Bakersfield, Calif. 0.79 -0.04 $260,000 43 Syracuse, N.Y. 1.04 -0.04 $184,950 51 Kansas City, Mo.-Kan. 0.88 -0.04 $302,500 40 Tulsa, Okla. 0.89 -0.07 $239,500 50 El Paso, Texas 0.79 -0.09 $191,475 68

