Homes "Earn" Minimum Wage or More in Nearly Half the Nation's Largest Cities

But homeowners in 24 of the 50 largest U.S. cities are in a much more favorable position, especially those in the booming tech towns of San Jose, Calif., San Francisco and Seattle.

In San Jose, the typical homeowner is gaining $99.81 of equity in their home every working-houriii, but minimum wage in the city is just $13.50. That means the typical home in San Jose is "earning" over seven times local minimum wage. Even still, the average hourly wage in the San Jose metro is $43.71, which is over two times less than local home value appreciation per working-hour.

While homeownership is widely viewed as a good way to accumulate wealth, many renters are struggling to come up with enough money for a down payment to break into the market. Median rent across the U.S. is about 3 percent higher than it was a year ago, making it increasingly difficult for renters to save. On top of that, home values are up 8 percent annually, which means the amount needed for a down payment is a continually rising target.

"As home values continue to rise at a rapid clip, many homeowners have earned more in home equity over the past year than they would have by working a minimum wage job – and in some areas, more than they'd have earned even if they had a job paying a six-figure annual salary," said Zillow senior economist Aaron Terrazas. "But equity 'earnings' are a lot different than the salary typically taken home on the first and fifteenth of each month; it is not money that accumulates directly into a checking account or that can be spent on daily needs. Equity is only available once a homeowner chooses to sell a home, and even then is often subject to various taxes and other expenses. Still, particularly for homeowners that have already or are very close to paying off a mortgage, this supplemental 'income' – especially if allowed to accumulate over several years – can essentially serve as a kind of second job that pays directly to a homeowner's bottom line, without nearly as much actual work involved in collecting it."

Home values have been appreciating in San Francisco at a rate more than four times the city's minimum wage, and in Seattle, which has the highest minimum wage among all cities analyzed at $15 per hour, the typical homeowner is gaining $54.24 of equity per working-hour.

A home is often a person's biggest financial investment, and according to the 2017 Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends Report, the typical American homeowner has 40 percent of their wealth tied up in their home. A recent Zillow survey found that 70 percent of Americansiv view their home as a positive long-term investment.

Homeowners on the West Coast aren't the only ones benefiting from a hot housing market. Home values in New York, Las Vegas, Honolulu and Nashville have been appreciating over $6 more per working-hour than the city's minimum-wage earners make.

In some parts of the country, where home value appreciation is slower, local minimum wage is $10 or more higher than the hourly pace of home value appreciation. In Washington D.C., minimum wage is $12.50 per hour, but home values have been appreciating just $1.53 per working-hour. A similar trend holds true in Chicago and Portland.

City Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) ZHVI $ Increase Over Past Year ZHVI Increase Per Working-Hour Minimum Wagev United States $ 210,200 $ 14,800 $ 7.09 $ 7.25 New York $ 721,100 $ 88,000 $ 42.17 $ 13.00 Los Angeles $ 671,000 $ 55,000 $ 26.35 $ 12.00 Chicago $ 220,900 $ 2,100 $ 1.01 $ 11.00 Philadelphia $ 147,200 $ 12,600 $ 6.04 $ 7.25 Phoenix $ 227,300 $ 19,500 $ 9.34 $ 10.50 Las Vegas $ 247,700 $ 35,200 $ 16.87 $ 8.25 San Diego $ 618,200 $ 64,400 $ 30.86 $ 11.50 Dallas $ 178,600 $ 16,100 $ 7.71 $ 7.25 San Jose $ 1,078,300 $ 208,300 $ 99.81 $ 13.50 Jacksonville $ 166,100 $ 19,700 $ 9.44 $ 8.10 San Francisco $ 1,289,300 $ 125,500 $ 60.13 $ 14.00 Austin $ 337,600 $ 24,500 $ 11.74 $ 7.25 Detroit $ 44,600 $ 6,200 $ 2.97 $ 9.25 Columbus $ 140,400 $ 12,400 $ 5.94 $ 8.15 Memphis $ 84,200 $ 4,800 $ 2.30 $ 7.25 Charlotte $ 203,600 $ 23,100 $ 11.07 $ 7.25 El Paso $ 115,700 $ 1,900 $ 0.91 $ 7.25 Boston $ 569,500 $ 35,300 $ 16.91 $ 11.00 Seattle $ 740,700 $ 113,200 $ 54.24 $ 15.00 Baltimore $ 125,500 $ 4,200 $ 2.01 $ 9.25 Denver $ 407,100 $ 33,200 $ 15.91 $ 10.20 Washington $ 553,600 $ 3,200 $ 1.53 $ 12.50 Nashville $ 250,200 $ 28,200 $ 13.51 $ 7.25 Milwaukee $ 112,500 $ 8,800 $ 4.22 $ 7.25 Tucson $ 174,700 $ 13,400 $ 6.42 $ 10.50 Portland $ 413,300 $ 2,700 $ 1.29 $ 11.25 Oklahoma City $ 131,900 $ (2,700) $ (1.29) $ 7.25 Omaha $ 162,800 $ 12,300 $ 5.89 $ 9.00 Albuquerque $ 189,800 $ 3,600 $ 1.72 $ 8.80 Fresno $ 228,700 $ 21,700 $ 10.40 $ 11.00 Sacramento $ 323,700 $ 32,600 $ 15.62 $ 11.00 Mesa $ 234,800 $ 16,200 $ 7.76 $ 10.50 Long Beach $ 583,000 $ 38,900 $ 18.64 $ 11.00 Kansas City $ 128,300 $ 9,800 $ 4.70 $ 7.25 Virginia Beach $ 260,400 $ 6,100 $ 2.92 $ 7.25 Colorado Springs $ 272,700 $ 27,600 $ 13.22 $ 10.20 Atlanta $ 225,800 $ 20,900 $ 10.01 $ 7.25 Miami $ 312,700 $ 11,900 $ 5.70 $ 8.25 Oakland $ 755,600 $ 80,500 $ 38.57 $ 13.23 Tulsa $ 116,800 $ 5,300 $ 2.54 $ 7.25 Cleveland $ 61,700 $ 5,700 $ 2.73 $ 8.15 Honolulu $ 702,100 $ 36,400 $ 17.44 $ 10.10 Minneapolis $ 248,000 $ 17,200 $ 8.24 $ 10.00 Baton Rouge $ 171,600 $ 16,500 $ 7.91 $ 7.25 New Orleans $ 172,700 $ (1,700) $ (0.81) $ 7.25 Arlington $ 190,900 $ 16,800 $ 8.05 $ 7.25 Raleigh $ 230,900 $ 13,200 $ 6.32 $ 7.25 Wichita $ 125,200 $ 4,000 $ 1.92 $ 7.25 Tampa $ 201,300 $ 20,400 $ 9.77 $ 8.10 Anaheim $ 590,800 $ 30,200 $ 14.47 $ 11.00

i Zillow analyzed home value appreciation over the past year among the 50 largest U.S. metros to see how much home values have appreciated per working-hour.

ii Assuming an eight-hour work day. This equates to 2,087 working hours in a year, according to OPM.GOV.

iii A working-hour is referring to time spent at work, with 2,087 working hours in a year.

iv According to the September 2017 Zillow Housing Aspirations Report, 70 percent of respondents said owning a home is either an excellent or good long-term investment.

v Minimum wage data from Paywizard.org.

