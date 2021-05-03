Homes for Heroes® and Local Affiliates Join Together on Monday May 3rd, For Heroes Day, to Honor and Give Back to Community Heroes

MINNEAPOLIS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homes for Heroes®' mission is to give back to community heroes in honor of their service within their communities. On May 3rd, 2021, over 4,000 Homes for Heroes affiliate members will visit their local heroes and treat them to food, beverages or snacks as a way to give back For Heroes Day.

"Everyday our local affiliate members give back to their community heroes by saving them money on their real estate and lending needs. Given the challenges faced by our heroes over the past year, dedicating a nationwide day to give back and thank them for their service is something we felt was important," said Ruth Johnson, CEO/Founder of Homes for Heroes.

This year Homes for Heroes celebrates 20 years of dedicated service to hero communities and plans to reach some significant milestones. They plan to serve their 50,000th hero while giving back a total of more than $100 million in Hero Rewards® savings. In addition, the Homes for Heroes Foundation plans to reach over $1 million awarded as Hero Grants to local nonprofit charities serving heroes in need. For Heroes Day is one more way the company and its members plan to do something For Heroes.

About Homes for Heroes:

Homes for Heroes, Inc. is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate, mortgage and local business specialists committed to providing easy ways for heroes to save on a home. Shortly after 9/11, Homes for Heroes, Inc. was established to give back to firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military, healthcare professionals and teachers. Since 2009, Homes for Heroes, Inc. has helped over 44,000 heroes save more than $77 million and donated over $872,000 to heroes in need through the Homes for Heroes Foundation. Learn more at HomesForHeroes.com.

