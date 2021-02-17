Homes for Heroes® CEO/Founder Named an RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homes for Heroes® is pleased to announce that Ruth Johnson, CEO and Founder, has been selected as an RISMedia 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker—a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

RISMedia's 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated in 2020 by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, Inspirations, Luminaries and Trendsetters.

In 2020, Homes for Heroes was able to give back over $17.9 million to more than 9,000 heroes while selling over $2.5 billion in real estate volume. "Homes for Heroes has been serving, thanking and rewarding heroes for more than 20 years. During the unprecedented events of 2020 and still today, what we do has never felt more important," said Ruth Johnson.

"This year, more than ever, we are proud to recognize the hard work, dedication and determination of real estate's finest professionals—the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers—who went above and beyond in 2020 even amid a turbulent time for the industry, and the world, facing the challenges head-on and without fear. Help us in celebrating their hard-earned recognition," said John Featherston, CEO, president and publisher of RISMedia.

About Homes for Heroes

Homes for Heroes, Inc. is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate, mortgage and local business specialists committed to providing easy ways for heroes to save on a home. Shortly after 9/11, Homes for Heroes, Inc. was established to give back to firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military, healthcare professionals and teachers. Since 2009, Homes for Heroes, Inc. has helped over 43,000 heroes save more than $74 million and donated over $850,000 to heroes in need through the Homes for Heroes Foundation.

About RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers

RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers is designed to recognize those individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect real estate professionals and the consumers and communities they serve.

