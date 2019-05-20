Homes for Heroes Foundation Supports Homeless Veterans with $50,000 Donation

MINNEAPOLIS, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Military Appreciation Month, the Homes for Heroes Foundation is gifting a total of $50,000 to five non-profit organizations around the country that support homeless veterans by finding them emergency, temporary and permanent affordable housing. Each $10,000 donation will help serve those who have bravely served our country.

"This donation furthers the mission of the Homes for Heroes Foundation: supporting heroes facing a housing crisis or in need of urgent financial assistance," says Lisa Welsh, Director of the Homes for Heroes Foundation. "We are proud to support these organizations who are helping heroes when they need it most."

The five organizations are all members of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans and will use the gift to help heroes directly. The organizations include:

Veterans Transition Center in Marina, CA

Changing Homelessness in Jacksonville, FL

Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans in Minneapolis, MN

National Veterans Outreach Program in San Antonio, TX

Compass Housing Alliance in Seattle, WA

"Our goal at Homes for Heroes, Inc. and the Homes for Heroes Foundation is the same -- to support our local heroes, from our firefighters and law enforcement to our military members, healthcare and EMS professionals, and teachers," says Ruth Johnson, CEO and Founder of Homes for Heroes®. "Whether Homes for Heroes helps them save money on their home or the Foundation supports organizations that provide those in need with a helping hand, it's all part of our Circle of Giving."

About Homes for Heroes:

Homes for Heroes, Inc. is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate, mortgage and local business specialists committed to providing easy ways for heroes to save on a home. Shortly after 9/11, Homes for Heroes, Inc. was established to give back to firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military (active, reserves & veterans), healthcare professionals and teachers for all they do. Since 2009, Homes for Heroes, Inc. has helped over 27,000 heroes save over $44 million on their real estate transactions and donated over $632,000 to heroes in need through the Homes for Heroes Foundation. Learn more at HomesForHeroes.com .

Lisa Welsh

(866) 974-4376

support@homesforheroesfoundation.org

SOURCE Homes for Heroes Foundation

Related Links

https://www.homesforheroes.com

