Homes For Our Troops is Brightening the Live's of Veterans with the Help of Bulbs.com.

"The Bulbs.com team truly appreciates the sacrifices made by our Veterans and their families and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Homes For Our Troops," said Bulbs.com CEO Mike Connors. Located in Worcester MA, Bulbs.com feels a connection with Homes For Our Troops since it is a local Massachusetts charity. "It's a bonus that both of our organizations are located right here in the Bay State and have the opportunity to represent our region as nationwide advocates for the Veteran community," said Connors.

Homes For Our Troops, located in Taunton, MA, was created in 2004 and since then the group has built over 250 homes nationwide. These homes are built for Veterans who were severely injured in the theater of combat, post 9/11/01. Most of these Veterans have sustained injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Homes For Our Troops has received Charity Navigator's highest rating of four stars for seven consecutive years. They also were awarded an "A" rating from Charity Watch who included them on its list of top rated military and Veteran's charities. The recognition comes from the fact that nearly 90 cents out of every dollar have gone directly to the program itself.

Homes For Our Troops relies heavily on donations. Almost 70 percent of its operational budget is generated by private and family foundations, individual donors and community fundraisers. Bulbs.com has made it simple for someone to make a huge difference. Through the end of the year Bulbs.com is donating $0.10 - $0.20 for every Bulbs.com Brand LED bulb and $0.50 for every Bulbs.com LED fixture purchased. Customers are not only bringing light to a new home, but they are bringing light back into the Veteran's lives.

Bulbs.com is headquartered in Worcester, MA and is a leading online supplier of LED lighting products. Established in August 1999, Bulbs.com provides lighting products to over 200,000 commercial customers operating across 300,000 global locations in the hospitality, retail, property management, healthcare, manufacturing, government, education, industrial and municipal sectors. For more information visit Bulbs.com.

For more information on Homes For Our Troops visit their website at https://www.hfotusa.org.

To purchase these Bulb.com Brand LED products and to support Homes For Our Troops visit https://www.bulbs.com/hfot.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homes-for-our-troops-is-brightening-the-lives-of-veterans-with-the-help-of-bulbscom-300663994.html

SOURCE Bulbs.com

