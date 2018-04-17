Homes Sold Faster than Ever in 2017

Buyers are facing a limited market this home shopping season, as has been the case for the past three years. Inventory across the country has fallen on a year-over-year basis for 37 consecutive months, leaving fewer options for buyers. Last year, nearly a quarter of all homes sold for more than the listed price, signaling that tight competition may be leading to bidding wars and driving prices higheri.

"As demand has outpaced supply in the housing market over the past three years, buying a home has become an exercise in speed and agility," said Zillow® Senior Economist Aaron Terrazas. "This is shaping up to be another competitive home shopping season for buyers, who may have to linger on the market until they find the right home but then sprint across the finish line once they do. Being prepared – working with a great agent, getting financing preapproved – can help a buyer make a stand-out offer."

The typical buyer spends just over four months searching for a home and makes two offers before successfully buying a home, according to the 2017 Zillow Group Consumer Housing Trends Reportii. Since homes in several markets sold in less time than that, buyers should be ready to move quickly when they find a home they want to purchase.

Homes sold faster in 2017 than they did the year before in nearly all of the 35 biggest housing markets. In Houston, homes sold slightly faster in 2016 (80 days) than in 2017 (81 days). Homes in Miami sold in 110 days in both years.

The fastest-selling market in 2017 was San Jose, Calif., where the typical home sold in 41 days. San Jose also experienced the biggest drop in inventory over the past year, with 26.8 percent fewer homes to choose from than a year earlier. Homes in San Jose sold fastest last year in October, with a span of just 39 days from listing to closing.

Metropolitan Area 2017 Average Days on Zillow Fastest-Selling Month Days on Zillow During Fastest-Selling Month United States 81 June 2017 73 New York / Northern New Jersey 134 July 2017 122 Los Angeles, CA 64 May 2017 59 Chicago, IL 91 June 2017 82 Dallas, TX 55 May/June 2017 49 Philadelphia, PA 97 June 2017 89 Houston, TX 81 April/May 2015 65 Washington, DC 75 May 2017 64 Miami, FL 110 June 2015 97 Atlanta, GA 71 June 2017 63 Boston, MA 72 June 2017 67 San Francisco, CA 43 April/May 2017 41 Detroit, MI 73 June 2017 65 Riverside, CA 74 June 2017 68 Phoenix, AZ 66 October 2017 62 Seattle, WA 47 May/June 2017 42 Minneapolis, MN 69 May 2017 63 San Diego, CA 56 May 2017 52 Saint Louis, MO 74 July 2017 67 Tampa, FL 81 July/August 2017 77 Baltimore, MD 94 June 2017 82 Denver, CO 52 June 2017 47 Pittsburgh, PA 95 July 2017 83 Portland, OR 60 May 2017 51 Charlotte, NC 67 August 2017 61 Sacramento, CA 54 May/June 2017 44 San Antonio, TX 73 June 2017 66 Orlando, FL 86 July 2017 78 Cincinnati, OH 74 July 2017 68 Cleveland, OH 80 July 2017 71 Kansas City, MO 62 July/August 2017 58 Las Vegas, NV 62 August/September 2017 58 Columbus, OH 63 July 2017 57 Indianapolis, IN 73 August 2017 66 San Jose, CA 41 October/November 2017 39 Austin, TX 61 May 2017 53

