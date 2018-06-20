Homes with Tuxedo Kitchen Cabinets and Black Front Doors Can Sell Up to $6,000 More than Expected

SEATTLE, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Painting a home in the right colors can have a significant impact on its sale price. According to a Zillow® analysis, homes with black front doors, tuxedo kitchen cabinets and periwinkle blue bathrooms sell for as much as a $6,000 premiumi.
Zillow's 2018 Paint Color Analysis looked at more than 135,000 photos from sold homes around the country to see how certain paint colors impacted their sale price on average, when compared to similar homes with white walls.
Homes with black or charcoal gray front doors sell for $6,271 more than expected, the highest sales premium of all the room and color combinations analyzed. Tuxedo kitchens, or kitchens where the upper and lower cabinets are painted in two different colors, sell for a $1,547 premium. White cabinets contrasted by a dark navy blue or black kitchen island were some of the most common tuxedo kitchens in top-performing listings.
Homes with cool, neutral wall colors like blue bathrooms and light taupe living rooms also sold for more than expected. However, some paint colors might actually deter buyers. Homes with more style-specific colors like brick or raspberry red kitchens sell for $2,310 less than expected. Homes with yellow exteriors also sell for less.
"For a seller, painting a front door is one the least expensive home prep projects, but also one that can have a powerful impact on a home's sale price," says Kerrie Kelly, Zillow home design expert. "While cool, neutral wall colors like tan and light blue are still popular, we're seeing a notable shift in home design where pops of color – particularly in darker hues of blue and gray to even black -- are becoming increasingly popular. Contrasting colors, especially in kitchens and home exteriors add interest and dimension to a room that plays very well in listing photos and videos."
Picking the perfect paint color is one of many factors that may affect why a home sells for more money. Walls painted in neutral colors have broad appeal and may be a signal that the home is well cared for or has other desirable features. Sellers can also consult Zillow's Owners Dashboard to see in real time how their listing is performing compared to similar ones on the market.
|
Room Type
|
Color Tag
|
Description (what this color
|
Effect (on
|
Bathroom
|
Light Blue
|
Periwinkle blue – often found
|
$2,786
|
Dining Room
|
Brown
|
Oat brown to medium sandy
|
- $1,684
|
Kitchen
|
Black/Dark Navy
|
Tuxedo cabinets – white or
|
$1,547
|
Kitchen
|
Red
|
Brick or barn red to a lighter
|
- $2,310
|
Living Room
|
Light Taupe
|
Light taupe - a warm tan with
|
$2,793
|
Exterior
|
Yellow
|
Creamy bright yellow to a flax
|
- $3,408
|
Front Door
|
Black
|
Charcoal, smoky black to a
|
$6,271
Zillow Research
Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace dedicated to empowering consumers with data, inspiration and knowledge around the place they call home, and connecting them with great real estate professionals. In addition, Zillow operates an industry-leading economics and analytics bureau led by Zillow Group's Chief Economist Dr. Svenja Gudell. Dr. Gudell and her team of economists and data analysts produce extensive housing data and research covering more than 450 markets at Zillow Real Estate Research. Zillow also sponsors the quarterly Zillow Home Price Expectations Survey, which asks more than 100 leading economists, real estate experts and investment and market strategists to predict the path of the Zillow Home Value Index over the next five years. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), and headquartered in Seattle.
Zillow is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc.
|
i The Zillow Research Paint Colors analysis measured how different paint colors in various room types may impact the sale price of a home compared to its Zestimate. Zillow Research analyzed over 135,000 photos from listings around that country that sold between January 2010 and May 2018 to identify which paint colors were associated with a home selling for more or less than its Zestimate when compared to similar homes with white walls. The analysis controlled for other wall colors within each room type, square footage, home age, and zip code ZHVI in the listing month. Price effects for different room-color combinations are estimates of the average premium or discount but may not be reflective of a causal difference in value compared to white walls.
SOURCE Zillow
