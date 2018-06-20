Homes with Tuxedo Kitchen Cabinets and Black Front Doors Can Sell Up to $6,000 More than Expected

For-sale listings with neutral wall colors accented by dark pops of color sell for more money, according to Zillow analysis; homes with red or brown wall colors can sell for less than expected

News provided by

Zillow

08:00 ET

SEATTLE, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Painting a home in the right colors can have a significant impact on its sale price. According to a Zillow® analysis, homes with black front doors, tuxedo kitchen cabinets and periwinkle blue bathrooms sell for as much as a $6,000 premiumi.

Zillow's 2018 Paint Color Analysis looked at more than 135,000 photos from sold homes around the country to see how certain paint colors impacted their sale price on average, when compared to similar homes with white walls.  

Homes with black or charcoal gray front doors sell for $6,271 more than expected, the highest sales premium of all the room and color combinations analyzed. Tuxedo kitchens, or kitchens where the upper and lower cabinets are painted in two different colors, sell for a $1,547 premium. White cabinets contrasted by a dark navy blue or black kitchen island were some of the most common tuxedo kitchens in top-performing listings.

Homes with cool, neutral wall colors like blue bathrooms and light taupe living rooms also sold for more than expected. However, some paint colors might actually deter buyers. Homes with more style-specific colors like brick or raspberry red kitchens sell for $2,310 less than expected. Homes with yellow exteriors also sell for less.

"For a seller, painting a front door is one the least expensive home prep projects, but also one that can have a powerful impact on a home's sale price," says Kerrie Kelly, Zillow home design expert. "While cool, neutral wall colors like tan and light blue are still popular, we're seeing a notable shift in home design where pops of color – particularly in darker hues of blue and gray to even black -- are becoming increasingly popular. Contrasting colors, especially in kitchens and home exteriors add interest and dimension to a room that plays very well in listing photos and videos."

Picking the perfect paint color is one of many factors that may affect why a home sells for more money. Walls painted in neutral colors have broad appeal and may be a signal that the home is well cared for or has other desirable features. Sellers can also consult Zillow's Owners Dashboard to see in real time how their listing is performing compared to similar ones on the market.

Room Type

Color Tag

Description (what this color
looks like in homes)

Effect (on
average, how
much more or
less the home
sold for)

Bathroom

Light Blue

Periwinkle blue – often found
with a gray-blue tint

$2,786

Dining Room

Brown

Oat brown to medium sandy
brown. A brown with
yellowish undertones

- $1,684

Kitchen

Black/Dark Navy
Lower Cabinets

Tuxedo cabinets – white or
light colored upper cabinets
with dark navy or black lower
cabinets or kitchen island
cabinets. Typically paired with
lighter wall color for a pop of
color / high contrast

$1,547

Kitchen

Red

Brick or barn red to a lighter
raspberry red

- $2,310

Living Room

Light Taupe

Light taupe - a warm tan with
pink or peach undertones;
darker peach to pink
undertones on accent walls

$2,793

Exterior

Yellow

Creamy bright yellow to a flax
yellow. A warm yellow with
brown undertones

- $3,408

Front Door

Black

Charcoal, smoky black to a
rich jet black

$6,271

Zillow Research

Zillow is the leading real estate and rental marketplace dedicated to empowering consumers with data, inspiration and knowledge around the place they call home, and connecting them with great real estate professionals. In addition, Zillow operates an industry-leading economics and analytics bureau led by Zillow Group's Chief Economist Dr. Svenja Gudell. Dr. Gudell and her team of economists and data analysts produce extensive housing data and research covering more than 450 markets at Zillow Real Estate Research. Zillow also sponsors the quarterly Zillow Home Price Expectations Survey, which asks more than 100 leading economists, real estate experts and investment and market strategists to predict the path of the Zillow Home Value Index over the next five years. Launched in 2006, Zillow is owned and operated by Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), and headquartered in Seattle.

Zillow is a registered trademark of Zillow, Inc.




i The Zillow Research Paint Colors analysis measured how different paint colors in various room types may impact the sale price of a home compared to its Zestimate. Zillow Research analyzed over 135,000 photos from listings around that country that sold between January 2010 and May 2018 to identify which paint colors were associated with a home selling for more or less than its Zestimate when compared to similar homes with white walls. The analysis controlled for other wall colors within each room type, square footage, home age, and zip code ZHVI in the listing month. Price effects for different room-color combinations are estimates of the average premium or discount but may not be reflective of a causal difference in value compared to white walls.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/homes-with-tuxedo-kitchen-cabinets-and-black-front-doors-can-sell-up-to-6-000-more-than-expected-300669108.html

SOURCE Zillow

Related Links

https://www.zillow.com

Also from this source

Jun 13, 2018, 08:00 ET Vacation Home Markets Haven't Yet Regained All Their Lost Value

Jun 06, 2018, 08:00 ET Birth Rates are Falling Most where Homes are Appreciating Fastest

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Homes with Tuxedo Kitchen Cabinets and Black Front Doors Can Sell Up to $6,000 More than Expected

News provided by

Zillow

08:00 ET