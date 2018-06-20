Homes with Tuxedo Kitchen Cabinets and Black Front Doors Can Sell Up to $6,000 More than Expected

Homes with black or charcoal gray front doors sell for $6,271 more than expected, the highest sales premium of all the room and color combinations analyzed. Tuxedo kitchens, or kitchens where the upper and lower cabinets are painted in two different colors, sell for a $1,547 premium. White cabinets contrasted by a dark navy blue or black kitchen island were some of the most common tuxedo kitchens in top-performing listings.

Homes with cool, neutral wall colors like blue bathrooms and light taupe living rooms also sold for more than expected. However, some paint colors might actually deter buyers. Homes with more style-specific colors like brick or raspberry red kitchens sell for $2,310 less than expected. Homes with yellow exteriors also sell for less.

"For a seller, painting a front door is one the least expensive home prep projects, but also one that can have a powerful impact on a home's sale price," says Kerrie Kelly, Zillow home design expert. "While cool, neutral wall colors like tan and light blue are still popular, we're seeing a notable shift in home design where pops of color – particularly in darker hues of blue and gray to even black -- are becoming increasingly popular. Contrasting colors, especially in kitchens and home exteriors add interest and dimension to a room that plays very well in listing photos and videos."

Picking the perfect paint color is one of many factors that may affect why a home sells for more money. Walls painted in neutral colors have broad appeal and may be a signal that the home is well cared for or has other desirable features. Sellers can also consult Zillow's Owners Dashboard to see in real time how their listing is performing compared to similar ones on the market.

Room Type Color Tag Description (what this color

looks like in homes) Effect (on

average, how

much more or

less the home

sold for) Bathroom Light Blue Periwinkle blue – often found

with a gray-blue tint $2,786 Dining Room Brown Oat brown to medium sandy

brown. A brown with

yellowish undertones - $1,684 Kitchen Black/Dark Navy

Lower Cabinets Tuxedo cabinets – white or

light colored upper cabinets

with dark navy or black lower

cabinets or kitchen island

cabinets. Typically paired with

lighter wall color for a pop of

color / high contrast $1,547 Kitchen Red Brick or barn red to a lighter

raspberry red - $2,310 Living Room Light Taupe Light taupe - a warm tan with

pink or peach undertones;

darker peach to pink

undertones on accent walls $2,793 Exterior Yellow Creamy bright yellow to a flax

yellow. A warm yellow with

brown undertones - $3,408 Front Door Black Charcoal, smoky black to a

rich jet black $6,271

i The Zillow Research Paint Colors analysis measured how different paint colors in various room types may impact the sale price of a home compared to its Zestimate. Zillow Research analyzed over 135,000 photos from listings around that country that sold between January 2010 and May 2018 to identify which paint colors were associated with a home selling for more or less than its Zestimate when compared to similar homes with white walls. The analysis controlled for other wall colors within each room type, square footage, home age, and zip code ZHVI in the listing month. Price effects for different room-color combinations are estimates of the average premium or discount but may not be reflective of a causal difference in value compared to white walls.

