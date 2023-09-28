HomeSafe Alliance Launches HomeSafe Connect Academy, Begins Training Service Providers on New Technology Platform

HomeSafe Alliance

28 Sep, 2023

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeSafe Alliance, the premier move management provider for the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense civilians and their families, has launched its HomeSafe Connect Academy to prepare for upcoming moves. Through this 24/7 learning management system, HomeSafe is now training moving industry service providers to use its HomeSafe Connect technology platform. Through this state-of-the-art platform, HomeSafe will usher in a new era of military moving with its first moves coming this fall.

"We are thrilled to have started our robust training program, which will soon expand nationwide as we ramp up household goods moves," said Al Thompson, CEO of HomeSafe Alliance. "The launch of our HomeSafe Connect Academy represents an important step in our mission to drastically improve the move process for military personnel and their families."

The HomeSafe Connect Academy trains service providers on how to operate HomeSafe Connect through four different learning paths that correspond to typical agency roles: administrator, sales, operations, and drivers/crew leads. During the current roll-out period, the training is by invitation only. Admission will eventually open to all service providers interested in working with HomeSafe.

Agents who have completed the HomeSafe Connect Academy so far have been strategically selected in markets where HomeSafe will perform its first military moves. HomeSafe provides admission to the HomeSafe Connect Academy and access to the HomeSafe Connect platform to service providers for free.

"With our no-cost platform and our commitment to fair compensation, we believe the moving industry will see HomeSafe as honest, transparent and easy to work with," said Thompson.

HomeSafe Connect streamlines the relocation process for both service providers and military families with real-time visibility, advanced digital solutions, and an unprecedented level of transparency. The tech platform's features include virtual move surveys, a digitalized inventory of household goods, and a dramatically faster, more accurate, claims process. HomeSafe Connect will integrate with the government's system MilMove, with information flowing seamlessly between the two platforms.

As the awardee for the U.S. Transportation Command's Global Household Goods Contract (GHC), HomeSafe will become the exclusive household move management service provider for the U.S. Armed Forces and Department of Defense. HomeSafe is dedicated to providing efficient, high-quality move experiences during the domestic and international relocation process.

For more information, visit www.homesafealliance.com.

