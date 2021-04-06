Homeschool Magazine Strengthens Parents

GRAY, Tenn., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As June approaches, hundreds of families will be nearing the end of another year of homeschooling. The great responsibility of homeschooling can be draining, especially when unexpected circumstances arise. With this in mind, the Summer 2021 edition of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine reminds families that they are not alone in their endeavors. Though critics seem to abound and difficulties continually develop, parents will be refreshed and encouraged by the wisdom and expertise found within the pages of our Summer 2021 magazine. It is available for pre-order now through the online store at https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com .

"We know homeschooling can be difficult," says Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. "When summer comes around, discouraged parents often wonder if their hard work was worth it. With this in mind, we published our Summer 2021 magazine, focusing on giving encouragement to parents. Written by experienced homeschool educators, this edition helps parents plan for the coming school year, weigh higher education options, and most of all, see that they are not alone. Reach out to other like-minded families in your community, and you will discover that homeschooling is so worth it!"

Published quarterly, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine helps homeschool families get ready for every new season. Each quarterly issue will arrive in the mail, containing 120 glossy pages of help and encouragement for home educators. In the Summer 2021 edition, parents will find excellent teaching tips regarding higher education options and insight for back-to-school planning. For those considering working from home, there are special articles highlighting the stories and blessings of families who have already chosen to do this on a regular basis.

Amidst the pandemic in this summer season, Paul and Gena Suarez have a special message for homeschooling families: "Congratulations on finishing another wonderful year of learning! We are celebrating your accomplishments with you and other homeschooling families across the country. Thank you for allowing The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine to make an impact on your life! We look forward to encouraging you for many years to come."

The Old Schoolhouse® (www.theoldschoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 475 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.

