Homeschooling on the Homefront

GRAY, Tenn., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to an article by PBS NewsHour, Growing Number of Military Families Opt for Home School, homeschooling is quickly becoming a popular way for parents to stabilize their children's education when faced with the frequent moves and deployments that military parents encounter as active-duty servicemembers. The Military Child Education Coalition reports that there are approximately 1.2 million school-age children of military service personnel, with an estimated 6 percent of those being homeschooled, and this number appears to be growing.

In a quest to inform military parents of their right to choose to homeschool their children, The Old Schoolhouse® is excited to announce that Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, was the featured guest on the June 7, 2021, Army Wife Talk Radio podcast hosted by Army Wife Network. Army Wife Talk Radio is the longest running podcast of its kind—since 2005—and reaches thousands of US military families worldwide.

"The TOS staff and I are extremely grateful for the sacrifices that our military and their families make for our country," said Gena Suarez. She goes on to add, "It's with this heart for military families that I hope to share how we at The Old Schoolhouse® and SchoolhouseTeachers.com come alongside military families, equipping them with high-quality educational resources and support as they endeavour to provide the best and most stable education possible for their children through homeschooling."

If you, or someone you know, is interested in learning more about how homeschooling empowers military families to provide the best education possible to their children, tune in to Gena's interview on Army Wife Talk Radio .

About The Old Schoolhouse®

The Old Schoolhouse® (www.theoldschoolhouse.com) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse®, supports over 9,000 member families with more than 400 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.

Contact:

Paul and Gena Suarez

The Old Schoolhouse®

+1 888-718-4663

[email protected]

SOURCE The Old Schoolhouse