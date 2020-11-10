Homeschooling Parent Association (HSPA) Announces Virtual College Fair & Conference

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Homeschooling Parent Association (HSPA) announces its first annual, Virtual Homeschool-Friendly College Fair & Conference, "Get Connected 01122021" to be held on January 21, 2021. 8:00 AM-2:00 PM EST. Exclusively for homeschoolers. As COVID continues to change the way we do things, virtual connecting has become the new way we connect, and visit with others. Many homeschoolers are searching for that perfect higher education opportunity, while colleges and universities are eager to meet home educated students. So let's get connected!

"Get Connected 01122021" will offer a full day of virtual college presentations along with motivational speakers. Presentations on scholarships, dual-credit courses, starting college early, and advanced placement. Attendees can visit virtual booths with representatives from homeschool-friendly colleges & universities. Download information, view pre-recorded and live presentations. Each college will have it's own "HUB" for virtual gatherings. Meet Alumni, meet current homeschoolers or just hang out. With 60+ colleges and growing, whatever higher education opportunities a homeschooler might be looking for, this virtual fair and conference is for you! A perfect fit for any homeschoolers with higher education on their mind.

Registration for students is free. The first 100 students who complete the "Get Connected Challenge" will receive a $100 scholarship to use in their college application process. Over $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to attendees. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in other scholarships and win some fun prizes. Register today and get in on the fun! "Get Connected on Instagram" and "Connecting the Dots" will lead to some fun and cool prizes!

Student registration is now open. Register online www.HomeschoolingParentAssociation.org

Colleges interested in participating, please visit: https://homeschoolingparent.com/colleges-universities/

Sponsorship Interest & Communications: Mark Harris [email protected]

Since 1999, The Homeschooling Parent Association has been dedicated to helping "Homeschool-friendly" colleges and service providers connect with homeschooling families from coast-to-coast. Through our online assessment we certify "Homeschool-Friendly" upon successful completion. Become a member today. https://homeschoolingparent.com/register/

