Homeschooling Parent Association (HSPA) Announces Virtual College Fair & Conference

"Get Connected 01122021" will offer a full day of virtual college presentations along with motivational speakers. Presentations on scholarships, dual-credit courses, starting college early, and advanced placement. Attendees can visit virtual booths with representatives from homeschool-friendly colleges & universities. Download information, view pre-recorded, and live presentations. Each college will have its own "HUB" for virtual gatherings. Meet Alumni, meet current homeschoolers, or just hang out. With 100+ colleges and growing, whatever higher education opportunities a homeschooler might be looking for, this virtual fair and conference is for you! A perfect fit for any homeschoolers with higher education on their mind.

Registration for students is free to the first 500 attendees. The first 100 students who complete the "Get Connected Challenge" on the day of the event will receive a $100 scholarship to use in their college application process. Over $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to attendees. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in other scholarships and win some fun prizes. Register today and get in on the fun! "Get Connected on Instagram" and "Connecting the Dots" will lead to some fun and cool prizes!

Student registration is now open. The first 100 registrations receive the "Get Connected" t-shirt free! (while supplies last) Register online www.HomeschoolingParentAssociation.org

Interested in participating, please contact: Mark Harris - Communications [email protected]

ABOUT HSPA

Since 1999, The Homeschooling Parent Association has been dedicated to helping "Homeschool-friendly" colleges and service providers connect with homeschooling families from coast-to-coast. Through our online assessment, we certify "Homeschool-Friendly" upon successful completion. Become a member today. https://homeschoolingparent.com/register/

SOURCE Homeschooling Parent Association