HOMESENSE NEW STORE LOCATION NOW OPEN IN RICHMOND, VA.

The new off-price home store location will offer the high-quality furnishings and home accessories that consumers know and love, for an extraordinary value.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesense, the latest retail experience from the HomeGoods family, is now open in Richmond, Virginia! The new store is located in the Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center at 3538 Pump Road.

Homesense features a wide array of furniture, a rug emporium, a wall art and mirror gallery, an extensive lighting department that includes hanging chandeliers, and a "work from home" section with everything one could possibly need for the home office of today. Customers will also be able to shop for seasonal items, including holiday décor and entertaining essentials, all at exceptional prices.

With new merchandise shipments arriving all week long, every week, customers can always find an exciting assortment of quality merchandise at can't miss prices. Shoppers can expect to be inspired by bold, statement-making pieces, without breaking the bank.

"Homesense brings customers even more of what we know they love – beautiful, quality home merchandise at incredible values," said John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods and Homesense in the U.S. "We are thrilled that Homesense brings a vast and unique selection for customers to discover and curate the homes of their dreams."

STORE FACTS & FEATURES

Locations: Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center at 3538 Pump Road

Regular hours: Mon-Sat 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Sun 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Store hours may shift. For more up to date hours and additional Homesense locations, please visit us.homesense.com/locator.

All stores, including the newest openings, have updated health and wellness practices to help protect the health and well-being of customers and associates. To learn more, visit: https://us.homesense.com/customer-info

About Homesense

Homesense operates more than 40 stores in the U.S. and is the newest retail banner of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of February 23, 2022, The TJX Companies operated over 4,600 stores including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense stores as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com and sierra.com, in the United States; Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls stores in Canada; T.K. Maxx and Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. For a look inside Homesense, please visit https://us.homesense.com/360. For store locations and additional information, please visit www.homesense.com and www.tjx.com.

