HOMESENSE TO OPEN A NEW STORE IN CORNELIUS ON MARCH 23

The new off-price home store offers high-quality furnishings and home accessories for an extraordinary value.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesense, the latest retail experience from the HomeGoods family, will open its newest location in Cornelius, NC on March 23. The store is located in The Shops at the Fresh Market at 20615 Torrence Chapel Road, Suite 100.

Homesense features a wide array of furniture, a rug emporium, a wall art and mirror gallery, an extensive lighting department that includes hanging chandeliers, and a "work from home" section with everything one could possibly need for the home office of today. Customers can also shop for seasonal items, including décor and entertaining essentials, all at prices 20-50% less than full-price retailers, including department and specialty stores.

With new merchandise shipments arriving every week, customers will always see an exciting assortment of quality merchandise at can't miss prices. Shoppers can expect to be inspired by bold, statement-making pieces, without breaking the bank.

"Homesense brings customers even more of what we know they love – beautiful, quality home merchandise at incredible values," said John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods and Homesense in the U.S. "We are thrilled that Homesense brings a vast and unique selection for customers to discover and curate the homes of their dreams and can't wait to bring this extraordinary shopping experience to the Cornelius community."

GRAND OPENING:

Local shoppers can enjoy the newest Homesense store opening on March 23 at 8:00 a.m. EST. All stores, including the newest openings, have updated health and wellness practices to help protect the health and well-being of customers and Associates. To learn more, visit: https://us.homesense.com/customer-info

STORE FACTS & FEATURES

Location: The Shops at the Fresh Market in Cornelius at 20615 Torrence Chapel Road, Suite 100

at 20615 Torrence Chapel Road, Suite 100 Regular hours: Mon-Sun 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. EST

– Store hours may shift. For more up to date hours and additional Homesense locations, please visit us.homesense.com/locator.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

In celebration of its new store location, Homesense will contribute to the Cornelius, NC community by presenting a $10,000 donation to Bags of Hope. An organization that brings hope to the Lake Norman and greater Charlotte area by supplying weekend food provisions to school children who experience food insecurity.

ABOUT HOMESENSE

Homesense operates more than 45 stores in the U.S. and is the newest retail banner of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of October 29, 2022, The TJX Companies operated over 4,700 stores including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense stores as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com and sierra.com, in the United States; Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls stores in Canada; T.K. Maxx and Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com in Europe; and T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. For a look inside Homesense, please visit https://us.homesense.com/360. For store locations and additional information, please visit www.homesense.com and www.tjx.com.

