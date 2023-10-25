HOMESENSE TO OPEN A NEW STORE IN FORT MYERS ON OCTOBER 26

The new off-price home store offers high-quality furnishings and home accessories for an extraordinary value.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesense, the latest retail experience from the TJX family of brands, will open its newest location in Fort Myers, FL on October 26. The store is located in Gulf Coast Town Center.

Homesense features a wide array of furniture, a Rug Emporium, a wall art and mirror gallery, an extensive lighting department including chandeliers, and a General Store section with an incredible selection of project supplies. Customers can also shop for seasonal items, including décor and entertaining essentials, all at prices 20-50% less than full-price retailers, including department and specialty stores.

With new merchandise shipments arriving every week, customers can discover an exciting assortment of quality merchandise at can't miss prices. The selection includes a mix of artisan-crafted and top-brand pieces, unlocking the opportunity for shoppers to be inspired by bold, statement-making pieces, without breaking the bank. No matter where shoppers are in the design stage, there is something for everyone.

"Homesense makes curating your dream space even more attainable with its exceptional selection of incredible, quality pieces sold at great values," said John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods and Homesense in the U.S. "We are thrilled that those in the Fort Myers community can look to Homesense for a standout shopping experience and unlock unlimited design possibilities in their homes."

GRAND OPENING:

Local shoppers can enjoy the newest Homesense store opening on October 26 at 8:00 a.m. EST. To learn more, visit: https://us.homesense.com/grand-openings

STORE FACTS & FEATURES

Location: Gulf Coast Town Center

Regular hours: Monday-Saturday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. , Sunday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

, Sunday Store hours may shift. For more up-to-date hours and additional Homesense locations, please visit us.homesense.com/locator.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

In celebration of its new store location, Homesense will contribute to the Fort Myers community by presenting a $10,000 donation to Homeless Veteran Housing whose mission is to help veterans lift themselves out of poverty, and then in turn, reach back, and help veterans do the same.

ABOUT HOMESENSE

Homesense operates 54 stores in the U.S. and is the newest retail banner of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of July 29, 2023, the Company operated a total of 4,884 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and seven e-commerce sites. These include 1,305 T.J. Maxx, 1,190 Marshalls, 907 HomeGoods, 83 Sierra, and 49 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 299 Winners, 154 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 636 T.K. Maxx and 79 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, tkmaxx.de, and tkmaxx.at in Europe; and 76 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. For a look inside Homesense, please visit https://us.homesense.com/360. For store locations and additional information, please visit www.homesense.com and www.tjx.com.

