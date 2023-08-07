HOMESENSE TO OPEN A NEW STORE IN NEW TAMPA ON AUGUST 10

News provided by

Homesense

07 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

The new off-price home store offers high-quality furnishings and home accessories for an extraordinary value.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesense, the latest retail experience from the TJX family of brands, will open its newest location in New Tampa, FL on August 10. The store is located in The Shoppes at New Tampa.

Homesense features a wide array of furniture, a Rug Emporium, a wall art and mirror gallery, an extensive lighting department including chandeliers, and a General Store section with an incredible selection of project supplies. Customers can also shop for seasonal items, including décor and entertaining essentials, all at prices 20-50% less than full-price retailers, including department and specialty stores.

With new merchandise shipments arriving every week, customers can discover an exciting assortment of quality merchandise at can't miss prices. The selection includes a mix of artisan-crafted and top-brand pieces, unlocking the opportunity for shoppers to be inspired by bold, statement-making pieces, without breaking the bank. No matter where shoppers are in the design stage, there is something for everyone.

"Homesense makes curating your dream space even more attainable with its exceptional selection of incredible, quality pieces sold at great values," said John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods and Homesense in the U.S. "We are thrilled that those in the New Tampa community can look to Homesense for a standout shopping experience and unlock unlimited design possibilities in their homes."

GRAND OPENING:

Local shoppers can enjoy the newest Homesense store opening on August 10 at 8:00 a.m. EST. To learn more, visit: https://us.homesense.com/grand-openings 

STORE FACTS & FEATURES

  • Location: The Shoppes at New Tampa, US Hwy. 56 & Bruce B. Downs Blvd.
  • Regular hours: Monday-Sunday: 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.
  • Store hours may shift. For more up-to-date hours and additional Homesense locations, please visit us.homesense.com/locator.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

In celebration of its new store location, Homesense will contribute to the New Tampa community by presenting a $10,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, an organization whose mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

ABOUT HOMESENSE

Homesense operates 50 stores in the U.S. and is the newest retail banner of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of April 29, 2023, the Company operated a total of 4,865 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. These include 1,304 T.J. Maxx, 1,189 Marshalls, 901 HomeGoods, 81 Sierra, and 49 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 298 Winners, 152 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 632 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 75 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. For a look inside Homesense, please visit https://us.homesense.com/360. For store locations and additional information, please visit www.homesense.com and www.tjx.com.

SOURCE Homesense

Also from this source

HOMESENSE TO OPEN A NEW STORE IN CONCORD ON APRIL 6

HOMESENSE TO OPEN A NEW STORE IN CORNELIUS ON MARCH 23

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.