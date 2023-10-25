HOMESENSE TO OPEN A NEW STORE IN VIRGINIA BEACH ON OCTOBER 26

News provided by

Homesense

25 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

The new off-price home store offers high-quality furnishings and home accessories for an extraordinary value.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Homesense, the latest retail experience from the TJX family of brands, will open its newest location in Virginia Beach, VA on October 26. The store is located in Landstown Commons.

Homesense features a wide array of furniture, a Rug Emporium, a wall art and mirror gallery, an extensive lighting department including chandeliers, and a General Store section with an incredible selection of project supplies. Customers can also shop for seasonal items, including décor and entertaining essentials, all at prices 20-50% less than full-price retailers, including department and specialty stores.

With new merchandise shipments arriving every week, customers can discover an exciting assortment of quality merchandise at can't miss prices. The selection includes a mix of artisan-crafted and top-brand pieces, unlocking the opportunity for shoppers to be inspired by bold, statement-making pieces, without breaking the bank. No matter where shoppers are in the design stage, there is something for everyone.

"Homesense makes curating your dream space even more attainable with its exceptional selection of incredible, quality pieces sold at great values," said John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods and Homesense in the U.S. "We are thrilled that those in the Virginia Beach community can look to Homesense for a standout shopping experience and unlock unlimited design possibilities in their homes."

GRAND OPENING:

Local shoppers can enjoy the newest Homesense store opening on October 26 at 8:00 a.m. EST. To learn more, visit: https://us.homesense.com/grand-openings 

STORE FACTS & FEATURES

  • Location: Landstown Commons, Princess Anne Road & Dam Neck Road
  • Regular hours: Monday-Saturday: 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Store hours may shift. For more up-to-date hours and additional Homesense locations, please visit us.homesense.com/locator.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

In celebration of its new store location, Homesense will contribute to the Virginia Beach community by presenting a $10,000 donation to Help and Emergency Response, Inc. (H.E.R. Shelter), an organization that has provided a multi-faceted program for victims of domestic violence for over fifteen years.

ABOUT HOMESENSE

Homesense operates 54 stores in the U.S. and is the newest retail banner of The TJX Companies, Inc., the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of July 29, 2023, the Company operated a total of 4,884 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and seven e-commerce sites. These include 1,305 T.J. Maxx, 1,190 Marshalls, 907 HomeGoods, 83 Sierra, and 49 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 299 Winners, 154 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 636 T.K. Maxx and 79 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, tkmaxx.de, and tkmaxx.at in Europe; and 76 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. For a look inside Homesense, please visit https://us.homesense.com/360. For store locations and additional information, please visit www.homesense.com and www.tjx.com.

SOURCE Homesense

Also from this source

HOMESENSE TO OPEN A NEW STORE IN FORT MYERS ON OCTOBER 26

HOMESENSE TO OPEN A NEW STORE IN FORT MYERS ON OCTOBER 26

Homesense, the latest retail experience from the TJX family of brands, will open its newest location in Fort Myers, FL on October 26. The store is...
HOMESENSE PARTNERS WITH BACHELOR ALUMNI, JOE AMABILE AND SERENA PITT, TO LAUNCH 'MAKE YOURSELF AT HOMESENSE' ACTIVATION

HOMESENSE PARTNERS WITH BACHELOR ALUMNI, JOE AMABILE AND SERENA PITT, TO LAUNCH 'MAKE YOURSELF AT HOMESENSE' ACTIVATION

Homesense, the latest retail experience from the TJX family of brands, believes that life's major moments provide the perfect canvas to inject new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Furniture and Furnishings

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.