HomeServiceChats Integrates with Facebook and Google

"Customers are continuing to engage with home service companies via Facebook and Google at an increasing rate," said Trevor Flannigan, COO for HomeServiceChats. "The importance of timely responses on these services is increasingly critical for new business, with Facebook even rating businesses on their response time and offering badges to top performers. The integration will bolster our clients' abilities to field incoming service requests from customers, respond to valuable customer feedback and process employment inquires that come through Facebook and Google's messenger services."

When a message is sent to a home service company's Facebook or Google account, it is immediately connected to the same HomeServiceChats team that already handles their live website chat.

"We already provide 24-hour, live website chat services, so integrating with our clients' Facebook and Google messaging was a logical and inevitable evolution for us," Flannigan said. "We look forward to helping our clients better engage with their customers and future employees, and we are excited to see the difference it makes in boosting their bottom line."

About HomeServiceChats

HomeServiceChats is a leading professionally managed website chat service exclusively for residential service companies. Their highly trained chat specialists are equipped with home service knowledge and the industry's best customized scripting to dramatically improve the online experience and turn shoppers into bona fide customers. They provide website chat integration to hundreds of home service companies, seamlessly merging with their customer service experience to help them generate more leads, recruit more employees and amplify their overall brand.

HomeServiceChats requires no contract, and no training or new software for employees. For more information, visit http://homeservicechats.com/ or call 816-282-0406.

