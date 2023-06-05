HomeServices of America Increases Ownership Stake in Title Resources Group

DALLAS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Resources Group (TRG), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters, announced today that HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and one of the nation's largest residential real estate companies based on closed transactions, has increased its ownership stake in TRG.

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with Title Resources Group and other partners at Centerbridge, Anywhere and Opendoor," said Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices. "Our partnership has already created value for our operations. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and the positive impact we will have on the industry over the years to come."

"The team and I are thrilled about HomeServices of America's decision to increase its ownership stake in our company. Our expanded relationship with HomeServices of America speaks volumes to the value we create for our customers and our best-in-class solutions. As the underwriter built for the real estate industry, we are excited to expand our relationship with HomeServices of America and their family of market-leading real estate companies," said Scott McCall, President and CEO, Title Resources Group.

In addition to HomeServices of America, TRG's other major shareholders include Centerbridge Partners, L.P., Anywhere Real Estate, Inc., and Opendoor Technologies, Inc.

About Title Resources Group (TRG)

Title Resources Group – the underwriter built for the real estate industry – is one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters, according to the American Land Title Association's 2022 market share data. A partnership with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), HomeServices of America (a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate), and Opendoor Technologies Inc., TRG serves title insurance agents in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Since its inception, in 1984 the company has consistently operated profitably without a net operating loss in any fiscal year. With a mission to provide knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions, TRG is dedicated to growing lifelong relationships and maintaining quality through integrity and financial stability. For more information, please visit www.titleresources.com.

SOURCE Title Resources Group