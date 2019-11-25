Homesick And Dunkin' Announce Fresh New Fragrances For The Holidays With Limited-Edition Candle Collection

Drawing on the power of scent to brew up meaningful memories, the new collection brings the Dunkin' experience into the homes of fans nationwide, whether they want to be reminded of their daily coffee run or taken back to a shared memory with loved ones over a donut from Dunkin'.

The Homesick x Dunkin' Collection includes:

Original Blend – Dunkin's signature blend coffee that has been keeping America running all day, every day for nearly 70 years. The combination of Original Blend Coffee and cream deliver a sweet scent to be enjoyed by all.

– Dunkin's signature blend coffee that has been keeping America running all day, every day for nearly 70 years. The combination of Original Blend Coffee and cream deliver a sweet scent to be enjoyed by all. Peppermint Mocha – This decadent holiday scent will keep you in the spirit all season long. Swirls of rich mocha and cool peppermint come together for a sweet, festive treat.

– This decadent holiday scent will keep you in the spirit all season long. Swirls of rich mocha and cool peppermint come together for a sweet, festive treat. Old Fashioned – Bask in the coziness of freshly baked Old Fashioned Donuts with the sweet, but subtle scent of traditional warm spices that overwhelm you with nostalgia.

Each fragrance has been lovingly developed by Homesick's team of researchers, chandlers, and perfume chemists, who worked closely with the Dunkin' culinary team to ensure each candle captures the essence of the product it represents. In addition to extensive research, taste testing, store visits, and conversations with customers, the team studied specific ingredients found in each Dunkin' product recipe to inspire a balance of fragrance notes that Dunkin' fans everywhere will recognize and love.

Packaged in bold, vibrant prints that reflect Dunkin's iconic pink and orange colors, the limited-edition collection is available beginning today, November 25, at homesick.com/dunkin for $29.95 MSRP. Each candle is hand-poured in the US with a coconut wax blend and offers a generous burn time of 60-80 hours.

"Dunkin' is backed by such a passionate fanbase who know the brand better than anyone so it was essential we got the Homesick x Dunkin' range right," said Taylor Sicard, co-founder of Homesick's parent company Win Brands Group. "As huge fans ourselves, the Homesick team was eager and honored to take on the challenge of bringing that cherished Dunkin' feeling to people in a completely new and exciting way that lets them enjoy Dunkin' like never before."

"Over our 70-year history we've heard wonderful stories of the role Dunkin' plays in our guests' everyday lives. From little moments like a morning coffee run to start the day, to sharing a donut and good conversation with a loved one – we cherish the special connections our guests have with Dunkin'," said Justin Unger, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Dunkin' Brands. "Partnering with Homesick allows Dunkin' fans, no matter where they are, to recreate those moments and bring their Dunkin' memories home."

For Homesick x Dunkin' candle collection images please view/download here.

About Homesick

Founded in 2016, Homesick is a home fragrance and lifestyle brand that creates authentic, hand-poured products that draw on the power of scent to evoke treasured memories of people, places, and moments. Each fragrance is extensively researched and developed by Homesick's team of researchers, storytellers, perfume chemists, and chandlers in collaboration with passionate communities. Homesick's premium fragrances are hand-poured in the US using high-quality ingredients. For more information, please visit www.homesick.com.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin' is part of the Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com .

